The Watertown City Council will consider changes to the city’s urban growth boundary and plans to make a decision in September about whether to update it or leave it the same as it has been for the past three years.
Christopher Lawless, Watertown’s assistant planner, told the council at its Aug. 16 meeting that it was time to look at making changes to the urban growth boundary. Lawless said changes can be made every three years.
Lawless explained to the council that the Watertown Planning Commission controls zoning within the urban growth boundary, and it can recommend whether to annex property within the boundary into the city limits.
Mayor Mike Jennings said when the boundary was initially decided, the city included an area more than five times the area within the city limits. Lawless said the area within the city limits is about 2.2 square miles, but the boundary that surrounds the city limits includes 11.8 square miles.
“When we did this, you can see, we made our urban growth boundary pretty large. The (county’s) other two cities did that, too,” Jennings said. “The city of Mt. Juliet is pushing this hard. I believe they want more power than what is there.”
Jennings said the council would vote on whether to change the boundary at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The council approved for the police department a one-time TBI-compatible software update for $20,041 to file reports as required by law, eight new bulletproof vests for a price not to exceed $8,000, up to $3,200 for ammunition and $7,450 to repair a door at the police department.
The council also increased a potential order to buy three new police vehicles at state auction. The police department isn’t required to buy the new vehicles, rather the council approved the option if the vehicles can be bought at a reasonable price.
Jeff Tunks, who runs the city’s youth football league, asked the council for $6,500 for a storage building to house city-owned youth football equipment. The council approved the purchase.
During the city’s fire report, Assistant Chief Joe Decker said the city’s Insurance Services Office rating dropped from an eight to a five recently. An ISO rating helps determine fire insurance rates for residents and businesses within a particular area.
“I’ve been told by fire chiefs and others that five is about the best we’re going to get, because we are not a full-time fire station,” Jennings said.
Jennings also noted he planned to meet with the Federal Railroad Administration regarding a potential grant to have a turntable installed. The city acquired the turntable, which would lift and turn railroad engines to the opposite direction, in 2019. Jennings said he hopes the FRA can help the city raise the money it needs to have the turntable installed through grants, which would potentially boost tourism.
“They want us to raise water rates, and I am resisting that,” Jennings said.
Jennings also announced the city would play host to a bluegrass festival, local arts and crafts fair and car show Sept. 3 throughout the city. He said the city’s Sept. 11 observance would be Sept. 9 at noon at the train depot. The speaker was yet to be decided.
The council will meet Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.