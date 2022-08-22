The Watertown City Council will consider changes to the city’s urban growth boundary and plans to make a decision in September about whether to update it or leave it the same as it has been for the past three years.

Christopher Lawless, Watertown’s assistant planner, told the council at its Aug. 16 meeting that it was time to look at making changes to the urban growth boundary. Lawless said changes can be made every three years.

