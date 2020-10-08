Watertown Fall Mile Long promo 2

Jim Amero, coordinator of the Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale, watches passers-by from the front porch of his Main Street shop while surrounded by his inventory of curiosities. The town will become a lot busier Saturday bargain hunters will once again arrive for the fall version of the sale. The bargain buying will get started at 7 a.m. with more than 100 vendors (including some from Oklahoma and South Carolina), according to Amero. He suggests shoppers wear masks and to be mindful of their proximity to others. ‘It's a challenge I enjoy,’ he said. 

