Jim Amero, coordinator of the Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale, watches passers-by from the front porch of his Main Street shop while surrounded by his inventory of curiosities. The town will become a lot busier Saturday bargain hunters will once again arrive for the fall version of the sale. The bargain buying will get started at 7 a.m. with more than 100 vendors (including some from Oklahoma and South Carolina), according to Amero. He suggests shoppers wear masks and to be mindful of their proximity to others. ‘It's a challenge I enjoy,’ he said.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Website ranks Mt. Juliet on ‘best places to live’ list
- Ethan Sullivan Owens
- UPDATED: WCS keeping hybrid model; 4th-5th graders going fulltime
- Woman of Wilson: Amber Glaskox Cherry
- Land donated for Papa Joe's House project
- Johnny Joe Stafford, Jr.
- VOLLEYBALL - 9AAAA finals are tonight
- Devils cash in on early SC miscues
- Mt. Juliet pursuing more park land
- Haunted canoe trip may shiver your timbers