Let the sax thrill the air as the 2022 Watertown Jazz Fest fills the town’s square on Saturday, July 16 with a day of swaying, swinging and-old time jazz.
The first of nine bands playing one-hour sets will begin at 1 p.m. One of those bands is the Jazz Alliance Group of Mt. Juliet.
Joe Thordsen and Lisa Northcutt are co-directors of the 19-member band jazz ensemble.
“The band is made up of businessmen, teachers, doctors, and other professionals, as well as professional musicians from Nashville, Mt. Juliet and surrounding communities who enjoy performing big band jazz music,” Thordsen said
Thordsen said the band’s music includes selections of Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman. Buddy Rich, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Peggy Lee, Chicago, Earth Wind and Fire and Stevie Wonder.
The Jazz Alliance has a big band lineup with five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets, musicians playing guitar, bass, piano, drums, and male and female vocalists. Their music spans from the 1930’s to the 1970’s and beyond. They feature an eclectic repertory which includes big band swing, bebop, Latin (including bossa nova, mambo, rumba and others), contemporary jazz, standards, as well as some rock n roll, fusion, funk and blues.
Thordsen said the Jazz Alliance recently played some swing, jazz, blues and rock and roll at a “Big Band Dance” at Centennial Park in Nashville with an audience of a few hundred people, many of whom danced while the band played.
Thordsen started playing sax at age 7 an eventually added in the clarinet like Northcutt. His son Chris plays trumpet in the band.
The group rehearses once a week at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. The Jazz Alliance will play nine gigs in Middle Tennessee this year, including a planned stop at the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair.
For the Watertown event, the group has a set of American standards from the songbook, Thordsen said.
“We will do Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ and more,” said Thordsen. “ ‘New York New York,’ plus Glenn Miller.”