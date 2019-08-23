Watertown’s community playground is overdue for a makeover, and city leaders are nearly halfway to fulfill that goal.
The playground at Three Forks Park hasn’t had an update in more than 30 years, and according to Alderman Brandon Howard, it’s become a safety and liability concern.
“We’ve got a slide down there; the company that’s putting in our new equipment wants to put it in a museum,” Howard said. “It’s one of their first slides they ever manufactured.”
Howard and other city leaders worked with playground manufacturer PlayCore to design a larger playground for the park to provide children “with an opportunity for imaginative play in a safe environment.”
Plans call for the playground to have all new and handicapped-accessible amenities.
“This is a turnkey project for the most part,” Howard said. “The city is going to take down the existing playground equipment and remove it, and the company is going to do the rest.”
New benches and workout equipment were previously installed throughout the park, and new basketball goals and barbecue grills are also planned.
The project is expected to cost about $105,000. But Howard said even more upgrades are planned after the playground is installed. The city plans to apply for a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield next year.
“The project is great for our community and citizens,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said.
In March, the city received a $20,000 grant from the state Department of Health and a second grant for $16,000 from the tobacco industry. In May, Wilson Bank & Trust added a $5,000 donation.
With added community members and local business donations, the total amount raised is currently at $51,500, which leaves $53,500 still needed to fully fund the playground project.
“The city received a grant from the Tennessee Department of Health to partially fund the project, but we need our Watertown community to come together and help raise the remaining funds needed,” Howard said.
“We hope to have the money raised by the end of the year and have the park up and running by spring.”
Howard recently sent a letter to Watertown businesses and residents that asked for donations and explained giving levels from $99 to $5,000 or more.
Signs will be placed in Three Forks Community Park near the playground that include the donors’ information that vary in size based on giving levels.
“I would like to think that our community would like to do more with our park. People go by there and see it every day,” Howard said. “We are pretty proud of our activities that go on at our park, but a lot of people tell me they would like to have a place to take their kids to play in town and not have to go to Lebanon or other places.”
Alexandria Mayor Bennett Armstrong recently told the Watertown City Council his city would like to bid on the current playground equipment once it’s replaced.
Howard set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations from the public. To view the page go to https://bit.ly/2Z17Ksf.
People can also get more information and make donations for the new playground at the Watertown Chamber of Commerce booth during the Wilson County Fair.
“We would love to have a corporate sponsor come on board and write us a big, fat check,” Howard said.