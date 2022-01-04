Longtime Watertown City Council member and current Vice-Mayor Brandy Baird Holcomb resigned last month because she is moving outside of the city.
Holcomb was in the middle of her third term as on the city council.
“Looking back over the last several years, I may not have lived here as long as some of you have or have the knowledge or the history of this town, but I don’t think anybody can say I didn’t love this city, and my heart and my soul was in this community,” Holcomb said during the council meeting.
Holcomb said her family will be moving to Lebanon.
Holcomb was the softball coach at Watertown High School and launched the volleyball program there nearly two decades ago. The two-time Wilson County Volleyball Coach of the Year led the Lady Tigers to three TSSAA Class 1A state tournaments.
She also coordinated graduations and handled theatre productions at the high school. She transferred to an administrative position with Wilson County Schools last year.
“When I came to Watertown, I don’t think I really thought I wanted to be here, but the Lord wanted me here. I didn’t know much about this town,” she said. “I think our city is in wonderful hands. I could have written a letter or an email, but I love this city enough that I wanted to say publicly that I’m thankful for the time that I’ve had here and for the votes.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said Holcomb did a fine job as councilor and leader in Watertown.
“Thank you on behalf of this community and this area,” Jennings said. “We’re going to miss you sitting around this table, but we are thankful that we had the opportunity to work with you. She has done a wonderful job with her commitment to this community, to our school and her efforts as a teacher and softball and volleyball coach.”
Jennings said the Watertown City Council would elect a person in January or February to fill Holcomb’s term until the 2024 election.