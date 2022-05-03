Sophia McKanna has become the second Wilson Central High School theater student to be offered more than $100,000 in college scholarship money, a full scholarship offer of $150,000 to attend Long Island University.
WCHS theater student Jocelyn Bradley was offered a combined $100,000 in scholarships to two universities, Heidelberg and Belhaven, in March.
McKanna said she was surprised by the scholarship.
“I honestly had no idea I was even in the running for such a prestigious scholarship. I was shocked I was even accepted into the school.”
She said she was in her car when her mom called to tell her the news.
“I pulled into the parking lot of my school,” she said. “I was going to a ‘Night on Broadway’ rehearsal at WCHS. I immediately started crying. My mom knew before I did, so I told my sister and friends as soon as I got into the school building for that rehearsal. For everyone who wasn’t there, I texted them a screenshot of the email I received granting me the scholarship.”
She said her “goal in auditioning (for the school’s theater instructors) was to just do the best I could and learn from the experience. Obviously, I wanted to get into LIU, but I like to keep my goals small when auditioning so I’m not too hurt if I don’t book whatever I’m going out for.
McKanna, who said she scored a 32 on the ACT, said she would like to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theatre. She said she hasn’t officially chosen a college yet, but “of course I’m definitely leaning towards LIU.”
McKanna started in theater productions when she was 11 at Encore and Lakewood, two community theaters. In fifth grade, she auditioned for her first school play, then continued auditioning for school shows all the way through middle and high school.
During her sophomore year, she said, “I got too busy to continue community theatre, but I’ve always tried to do at least two shows a year.”
WCHS theater director Katharine Ray said, “Sophia has been with our program for the last four years. She has been an amazing addition to our program. Sophia is not only a natural talent, but she is always eager to learn and grow as a performer. She doesn’t mind pushing herself to be the best.”
Ray said that McKanna’s first show at WCHS was ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie.’ Last year she played Katherine in “Newsies” and this year she played Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.”
“She is an incredibly diverse performer and always willing to try anything,” Ray said.