Wilson County Schools announced that Wilson Central High Principal Travis Mayfield has been named as Deputy Director of Operations for the school district.
He had been principal at Wilson Central since 2015. Under his leadership, the school achieved numerous state and national awards/honors.
"I was happy being the principal at Wilson Central," Mayfield said in a news release from WCS. "But this position will be an opportunity to make a difference across the school system in an area that really interests me. Having been a principal for a number of years I feel I can contribute to district decision making knowing how students, teachers and administrators will view a particular change or building project."
Mayfield said that he will visit each WCS school and assess the needs of each building with the help of the school principal.
New CTE supervisor
Wilson County Schools announced that Bonnie Holman has been named the district's Career & Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor.
Holman graduated from Lebanon High School in 2005. For the past five years she's taught agriculture and served as an FFA advisor. She has over 15 years of teaching experience with a very experienced CTE background. She's looking forward to getting a new school year started to go along with her new position.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to an area which was instrumental in molding my career success," Holman said in a news release from WCS. "I credit many of my professional skills to my involvement in Career & Technical Student Organizations. They laid the foundation for my achievements and I'm excited to have the chance to facilitate the same for today's students.
"It is my hope to establish more meaningful opportunities in Work Based Learning, expand Early Post- Secondary Industry Certifications/College Credit and broaden Career and Technical Student Organization competition and involvement. All of these areas provide critical training to help students become college and career ready."