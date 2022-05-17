The Wilson County Schools Board of Education passed a balanced, status quo budget on Monday night after discussion about the new pay school introduced by WCS Director Jeff Luttrell and Finance Director Michael Smith.
The budget was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Melissa Lynn voting “no.”
Luttrell explained that the pay scale was needed to complete a budget.
“No one will have a loss in salary,” Luttrell told the board. “They will at least have a $500 increase in their salary. We’re committed and I’m committed. This is a major step in the right direction.”
He noted that he, Smith and the district’s human resources department looked at salary structures in surrounding districts and came up with the new pay scale.
“We took the plans we’re competing with, laid them down and came out with something we can have in our budget,” he said, noting that the district has budgeted $3.4 million in employee raises, with the majority going to classroom teachers.
He said, “one of the things I’ve heard and believe is that pay does not need to be tied to one day of testing. This takes us off that plan.”
Lynn, who was a teacher for many years, stated reasons for her vote during the meeting, noting, “I do know that teachers want away from testing. I’m not a proponent of testing pay, but I was expecting a better pay plan that what I see on this paper.”
Luttrell told the board “if you look at how much pay in this plan, you’ll see we can’t do it all in one year, but we are making a difference.”
“This thing we keep talking about, the pay plan,” said board member Bill Robinson. “It increases every year for 30 years. The teachers can know what they are getting for 30 years. I can’t see how this isn’t a win-win for our employees. “
Also in the budget is an increase cost for meals. Food costs have increased, and the federal government is ending its free lunch for all students in June. The largest increase is 75 cents, Smith said, noting that the high school students will pay $2.75 per meal next school year.
Luttrell will present the WCS budget and needs assessment list to the Wilson County Budget and Education committees on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in the commission room at the Wilson County courthouse.
The needs assessment, which is a list of needs and requests that the county commissioners fund that separately.
Also at the meeting, the West Wilson Middle School reconstruction bid was passed, with R.G. Anderson Company of Nashville submitting the low bid of $51.2 million. The bid will be submitted to the county’s budget and education committees and, Luttrell said, should go before the full commission for a vote at the June commission meeting.