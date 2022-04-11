Options to help relieve overcrowding at two Wilson County elementary schools were discussed at a special called meeting of the WCS board of education.
On the advice of WCS attendance director Stan Moss, the board did not vote on either option.
“If you pick what you’re going to do, this will allow your folks, your constituents, your students, your teachers to see what that is before you actually vote on it,” he said, recommending that the board vote on the plan at the district’s regular meeting on May 2.
Two WCS schools – West Elementary and Gladeville Elementary, both in the west end of the county -- are at more than 100% capacity, Moss told the board. Based on current enrollment numbers, as of March 30, Moss looked at all schools in the district, as well as their capacity and classroom utilization for each of those schools.
He reviewed developments coming to the area and listed the number of those in both Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Wilson County. WES is at 109% capacity and GES is at 103% capacity, Moss said.
“The majority of growth at West Elementary comes from the Spence Creek Subdivision,” he said. “Spence Creek is expected to continue growing throughout the upcoming school year.”
Of the two options Moss laid out, one included taking 115 students and rezoning them to either Stoner Creek Elementary School or Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.
That would bring the population of Elzie Patton to 100% capacity. It would bring the population of Stoner Creek to 77% capacity and would bring West to 94% capacity.
“The number and size of developments (being built in the Elzie Patton school area) is much lower than that is of Stoner Creek,” he said.
A second option is to take 61 students from the area and rezone them to either Stoner Creek Elementary School or Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.
That would bring the population of Elzie Patton to 91% capacity and the population at Stoner Creek to 71% capacity. With that, the population of West Elementary would be at 101% capacity.
Moss said that the district’s administrative staff, as well as WCS Director Jeff Luttrell, have recommended the first option.
Moss said he does not recommend rezoning anyone to Stoner Creek because of the late opening date and the number of homes being built in the area.
GES has three portable classrooms at the school, Moss said. To reduce the overcrowding there, one option is to take 95 students and rezone them to Rutland Elementary. That move would bring GES to 91% capacity and RES to 93% capacity.
Another option would be to take 46 students and move them to Rutland Elementary. That would bring GES to 97% capacity and RES to 89% capacity.
Moss said that the recommendation from the administrative staff, as well as Luttrell, is that the board accept the second option.
Moss added that the district, ideally, needs to have two elementary schools built at once.
“I’ve tried to ballpark it in every way to make it work.” Moss told the board. “There’s not a good one because we’re behind the eight-ball already.”