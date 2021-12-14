School board members in Wilson County Schools may see a raise if a bill scheduled to be introduced into the Tennessee General Assembly in January becomes law.
A new law may already have an impact on the school board as both the county Democrat and Republican parties have filed paperwork to include school board candidates in the party primary elections next spring.
The school board payment bill, to be introduced by Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, calls for “pay equity for school board members in Tennessee. The legislation requires that pay and benefits for school board members be set at the same rate provided to individuals serving on the local governing body,” according to a news release from his office.
Wilson County School board members are paid $800 a month and Larry Tomlinson is paid $1,060 per month because he is the board chairman, according to Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker. He also said that school board members do not receive insurance.
County commissioners are paid $993.79 per month, according to Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard. They do not get benefits such as insurance or retirement package.
The board members at the Lebanon Special School District do not receive a salary, according to LSSD spokesperson Becky Kegley. That is because it is a special school district and are not subject to state laws for county or city schools, LSSD Director Scott Benson said.
Gardenhire said about the reasoning behind the bill, “serving on the board of a school district is a huge responsibility and time commitment that comes with making a variety of complex, difficult and weighty decisions. These members are expected to attend meetings, serve on committees, meet with the public, and maintain a wide breadth of knowledge on the issues they face as a board.”
Current Tennessee law requires school board members to be paid at least $3 per meeting, with the governing body having the final say on how much is paid above that minimum amount.
The bill is another issue brought before the General Assembly concerning school districts. One of the main ones is the new law that allows school board candidates to run on a party ticket during primary and general elections. The Wilson County elections take place on even year and the next one will be in 2022.
If a party decides that, it could hold a primary election or a caucus to determine candidates. If a party decides to create a partisan race, the affiliations for that party will appear on the ballot.
“A person who would be interested in running for a seat on the school board would decide for themselves how they would like to identify, if at all,” Tennessee Republican State Executive Committee member Terri Nicholson said. “The full choice lies with the candidate running.”
The candidate will decide “if they want to take advantage of the opportunity that the local county party extends to all,” she said, adding, that is “like the local county party did when the call for Wilson County primaries took place earlier in the year. Holding a primary is an opportunity for voters to learn more about who could potentially be representing them.”
Wilson County Republican Party chairman Brad Lytle and Wilson County Democratic Party chairman Bob Binns both said they have filed paperwork to include school board members in the primary elections.