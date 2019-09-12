Weather Alert

...CAUTION ADVISED FOR CONTINUED HEAT AND HUMIDITY... PEOPLE ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE ARE URGED TO BE CAUTIOUS IN THE HOT AND HUMID WEATHER THAT WILL CONTINUE THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL REACH THE 90S WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES FOR LOCATIONS WEST OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION EACH AFTERNOON. THOSE WHO MUST WORK OUTSIDE SHOULD PREPARE FOR THE HEAT. SCHOOLS ARE URGED TO REVIEW HEAT SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR SPORTS AND OTHER OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. THE HEAT IS EXPECTED TO BACK OFF A LITTLE THIS WEEKEND. SAFETY TIPS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/HEAT.