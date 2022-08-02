Enrollment at Wilson County Schools has officially hit 20,000 students, according to a report issued by WCS Director Jeff Luttrell at the WCS board meeting on Monday night.
He issued a report July 21 which listed an additional 770 students. A week later, he revised those numbers, adding 215 more students.
The official count as of July 28, is 20,280 students, an increase of 985 students from the enrollment number at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The numbers are based on registration for the 2022-23 school year.
“Please understand that will fluctuate a little bit, but our registration progress is good enough, smooth enough that I feel very comfortable that we’re going to be at the 20,000 mark this school year,” Luttrell told the board during a workshop last Thursday. “Our expectations have aligned and please understand that if it holds true, we’ll be over 2,200 (more) students over the past two years.”
As of July 28, Mt. Juliet High School is the district school with the highest number of new students (266 in its enrollment of 1,664 students) over the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Other schools with high increases are Lebanon High with 174 more students; Rutland Elementary, up 144 from the past school year; Green Hill High with 117 more students; and Wilson Central High with 114 more students.
Gladeville Elementary School saw the highest number of students who have left the school for the incoming year. There are 112 fewer students in the school as of July 28. The enrollment will be approximately 712 students this school year.
Other schools which are expected to have decreased enrollment include Mt. Juliet Elementary with 27 fewer students; Lakeview Elementary with 19 fewer students; and Elzie Patton Elementary, with 12 fewer students.
There will also be 300 full-time pre-kindergarten students that have not been counted in the increased numbers.
Luttrell said that the district has 43 unfilled teaching positions for this school year. He added that, “we’re still seeing people who are making decisions to leave the district or leave the profession. I’m not accustomed to seeing this much movement in the profession the week before school, bit it’s all over the state and all over the country.”
Luttrell said that he believes the district “will be fine” because plans were still being formed to cover the needed positions. He said that the district is continuing to recruit teachers in WCS. He said that he did not know if classes would be canceled during the year.
The district is also needing four to five bus drivers, Luttrell added, noting, “we put in place a sub list and we’ll be able to cover those routes.”
The book review committee has looked at two books for consideration to leave the books in school libraries or remove them. “I Am Not Your Beautiful Mexican Daughter,” by Erika L. Sánchez and “Deogratias: A Tale of Rwanda,” by Jean-Philippe Stassen were reviewed by the committee.
In the report about “I Am Not Your Beautiful Mexican Daughter,” Dr. Jennifer Cothron, WCS Deputy Director of Testing and Accountability, stated it is available at the Green Hill High and Mt. Juliet High libraries. It has been checked out twice at MJHS and has never been checked out at GHHS.
“After reading the book, several media specialists said they would order that book for their libraries,” Cothron said. “The committee’s recommendation is that it should remain in high schools without restrictions. It is not in middle schools and if it was in middle schools, it would be considered as mature reading.”
In the report about “Deogratias: A Tale of Rwanda,” Cothron stated that the book is in Green Hill High’s library but has never been checked out.
The commission recommended that the book remain without restrictions in high school libraries. It is not in middle schools, and if it was, it would be considered mature reading, she reported.