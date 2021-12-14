Wilson County Schools fared better than the state average in graduation percentages for the 2020-21 school year.
The state’s average is 88.7%, down from 89.6% in the 2019-20 school year. Wilson County’s rate went from 96.3% to 96.8% for the 2020-21 school year.
Green Hill High School had a 98.1% graduation rate in its first year. Lebanon High School went to 93.9%, from 94.5%. Mt. Juliet High School remained at 98%. Watertown High School went down to 95.2% from 96.3%. Wilson Central High School went down to 96.6% from 97.6%. The Barry Tatum Academy remained at 100% graduation rate.
“Wilson County Schools demonstrated a 0.5 percent decline in graduation rates in 2021 compared to the state decline of .09 percent,” WCS Deputy Director of Testing and Accountability Jennifer Cothron said. “We are excited and proud that Wilson County Schools remains above 96% graduation rate even during the difficult year experienced last year.
“It is obvious that Wilson County families understand the importance of obtaining a high school diploma. Students who receive a high school diploma will be offered more opportunities and advancement leading to stronger communities.”
WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said he was “excited” about the report’s percentages.
“I am excited that Wilson County Schools continues to be one of the state leaders in the area of graduation rates,” he said. “Our teachers, administrators, grad coaches, staff and board of education members are committed to providing our students the necessary resources that ensures our students graduate on time and prepared for success.”
The Tennessee Department of Education’s recently released report stated, “37 districts improved their graduation rates and 37 districts graduated 95% or more of their cohorts.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic spanned the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year, the department offered several interventions to mitigate learning loss and provide necessary student supports to ensure they were prepared for graduation and postsecondary success, such as summer programming, free ACT prep workshops, and AP Access for All,” TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release.