Seventy-seven percent of Wilson County Schools teachers and 82 percent of Lebanon Special School District teachers have responded to a survey created by the Tennessee Education Research Alliance at Vanderbilt University and the Tennessee Department of Education, according to Erin O’Hara executive director of the Alliance.
“More than 45,000 Tennessee educators completed this year’s survey, representing 62 percent of the state’s teachers, an all-time high response rate,” according to TDOE spokesman Jennifer Johnson. “Survey results point to progress made and maintained in a number of areas, alongside several areas where our state’s educators continue to see a need for improvement.”
This year’s survey is the ninth conducted by the Alliance and the TDOE, according to Johnson.
The survey, which was given to all school districts in the state, includes the results of responses by teachers and administrators within the LSSD and WCS.
The survey asked the teachers and administrators a series of questions about their job, including about how the teachers feel as if they are important to the school’s administration, if they are satisfied at their school, if they have enough planning time, if they have the right materials and whether they can give good feedback to their principals.
They were also asked if discipline was handled effectively and how the educators, both teachers and administrators, feel about how things are run at their schools.
The overall district’s results were broad, but, for both districts were generally positive for the questions asked.
Teachers and administrators answered nearly 250 questions on the survey. The results were broken down into percentages and could be answered as “strongly disagree,” “disagree,” “agree,” and “strongly agree” on most questions. There were also other answers to the questions, including time results and percentages of time for class preparation.
There are 1,345 teachers in WCS. Of those, 88 percent of the teachers who responded said that they believe “there is an atmosphere and mutual respect at their school.” Ninety-two percent said they are “generally satisfied with being a teacher at (their) school.”
Ninety-five percent “feel supported by the teachers at (their) school, 89 percent believe “the principal at my school communicates a clear vision for (their) school.” Eighty-three percent said they “like the way things are run at (their) school,” and 73 percent “feel responsible when students in (their) school fail.”
Seventy-four percent of the WCS administrators responded to the survey.
There are 65 principals and assistant principals in WCS. One hundred percent of the administrators who responded said that they believe “there is an atmosphere and mutual respect at their school.” Ninety-eight percent said that “teachers at (their) school have a high expectations of students.”
“This is the first year that we have seen a significant number of educators participate in Educator Survey, both teachers and administrators,” WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said. “The survey results provide useful data, at the district level, in determining successes and needs. We can sort the data by grade levels, which for us, we can glean what is significant at the elementary level, but not anything of note at the secondary level.
She added, “one area that we will focus and have already taken note, is in instructional supports across the district. Are we providing the resources needed or are we lacking? Do we need more personnel at the school level or across the district? The survey results are going to help us frame our work this school year and it will be used as a point of comparison when we look at next year’s survey results.”
LSSD teachers respond
There are approximately 300 teachers in the LSSD. Of those, 93 percent of the teachers who responded said that they believe “there is an atmosphere and mutual respect at their school.” Ninety-three percent said they are “generally satisfied with being a teacher at (their) school.”
Ninety-five percent “feel supported by the teachers at (their) school, 90 percent believe “the principal at my school communicates a clear vision for (their) school.” Eighty-six percent said they “like the way things are run at (their) school,” and 78 percent “feel responsible when students in (their) school fail.”
Statewide, 84 percent of the teachers who responded said that they believe “there is an atmosphere and mutual respect at their school.” Ninety percent said they are “generally satisfied with being a teacher at (their) school.”
Ninety-two percent “feel supported by the teachers at (their) school, 86 percent believe “the principal at my school communicates a clear vision for (their) school.” Seventy-six percent said they “like the way things are run at (their) school,” and 68 percent “feel responsible when students in (their) school fail.”
Eighty-six percent of the 14 LSSD school administrators responded to the survey.
One-hundred percent of the LSSD administrators who responded said that they believe “there is an atmosphere and mutual respect at their school.” Also, 100 percent said that “teachers at (their) school have a high expectation of students.”
LSSD Director Scott Benson said that the overall results “indicate that LSSD teachers are highly satisfied with being a teacher at their respective schools.”
According to O’Hara, the Alliance and the TDOE looked at previous years’ surveys; worked with the TDOE to help generate questions based on policy areas with the local districts; asked teachers what questions they believed were important; worked with Vanderbilt and other university researchers and worked with groups that represent teachers and districts, such as the Tennessee Education Association, the Tennessee School Board Association and the Alliance’s advisory board to determine the questions to ask.
The survey is broken down by the state levels, district levels and school levels. The alliance and the TDOE also broke down the results into all levels and subject types, school grades, teachers of state-tested subjects and teachers of non-tested subjects.
The chart that shows all (grade) levels and subject types, like the broken-down results, show the local results and compare them to the state results for reference.
To view the survey in its entirety, visit http://educatorsurvey.tnk12.gov/.