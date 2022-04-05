Two books will remain in Wilson County Schools’ high school libraries after unanimous votes by the WCS board at its monthly meeting on Monday night.
“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell, were reviewed by the District Book Appeal Committee, according to WCS Deputy Director Dr. Jennifer Cothron.
More books are expected to be discussed at the board’s May meeting.
Twelve people — administrators, parents, teachers, school media specialists and others — make up the committee. According to Cothron, the committee members reviewed the books to determine if the books are offensive as a whole.
During the meeting, Cothron said that state law requires that the books must be considered as a whole work and not as separate sections.
Both books were approved to be included in the high school libraries. Any high school student can check out either book without restrictions, but middle school students must have parental permission to check out either book.
Cothron said that anyone, including instructors, staff, parents, teachers or Wilson County residents, can flag a book as being offensive and can request it be reviewed by the committee.
The district is working on a mature reading list, but it will not be ready until the 2022-23 school year, Cothron said.
WCS school board attorney Mike Jennings said that while state law does give guidance about offensive material for minors, it is geared toward “adult bookstores and peep shows.” He added that the state law is geared toward criminals that can be indicted and go to jail, “not for reading a book.”
Cothron said that a large number of books are being brought to the District Book Appeal Committee. There are four books that will come before the board at the May meeting. They are: “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson, “Clockwork Princess” by Cassandra Clare, “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas.
Five Wilson County residents spoke about the books during the meeting. Three spoke in favor of removing the books from the school libraries, while two spoke in favor of keeping the books in the libraries.
WCS did not respond to an Open Records request by Main Street Media for more information about the committee’s findings by press time.