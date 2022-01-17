Wilson County Schools will continue to follow COVID guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health, WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said at the WCS board meeting Jan. 11.
“We will be looking at and continuing to follow the Tennessee Department of Health’s recommendations,” he said. “Currently, if vaccinated, they have to stay out five days if they are positive. If they are not vaccinated, they have to stay out five days and wear a mask when they return.
“We continue to monitor the statistics daily. (On Jan. 10,) we had 162 (teacher absences) and about the same (on Jan. 11). We’re still at 92% teacher attendance. I think there are two schools that have been below 90% (teacher attendance), but our fill rate is 65%. I think (the COVID-positive) numbers will go up.”
He said that members of the central office fill in for the teachers who are absent. He added that the system is “doing what we can do. It’s possible for things to change when new guidance is released.”
Board member Carrie Pfeiffer said that she is concerned that her daughter, who had tested positive, will return to school, but at lunch, she, and other positive-testing students who return after five days, will not be able to wear a mask at lunch. She added that some teachers will not wear a mask, despite the district’s edict to do so.
“The guidance from the department is clear. If you return after five days, and are not vaccinated, you must wear a mask,” she said.
Luttrell said that students should stay in school as often as possible but noted that the state does allow for classrooms and schools to be closed for remote learning but does not allow district-wide closures for remote learning.
The district doesn’t have the power to “issue mask mandates even though the TDOH has recommended that,” Luttrell said.
The Rutland Elementary School Building B gymnasium will be named in honor of Cathy York, the former RES principal. The school’s PTO will take care of costs.
Board attorney Mike Jennings advised Luttrell that the exchange student policy can be changed to note that a family doesn’t have to have a student in WCS to host an exchange student. Jennings said that any Wilson County family could be a host because they paid taxes into the county.
In the workshop which preceded the meeting, Rob Porter and Joe Haddix of Nashville-based Civil Site Design spoke to the board about the land pieces offered for sale by members of the public. The land will be used for new schools. Haddix also spoke about utility possibilities for each property.
Luttrell asked board members to go out to each property and learn more about it, including utilities, road access and proximity to similar schools in the area. A special-called meeting is expected for this month to vote on the properties to be purchased. The county commission has to approve the purchases because county money will be used for them.