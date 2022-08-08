WeGo Public Transit will offer a special event train for all Tennessee Titan 2022 preseason and regular season home games, the regional transportation provider announced Monday.
The special event train will operate for all preseason and regular season home games, beginning with the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Service begins in Lebanon approximately two hours before kickoff with stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage, and Donelson before arriving in downtown Nashville approximately one hour before kickoff. The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station one hour after the game ends.
Tickets for the August and September games are on sale now. Tickets for the remaining games in October, November, and December will be available for purchase approximately three weeks prior to each game.
Round-trip train tickets are $15 each plus a $2 processing fee. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent’s lap. Tickets must be purchased online at TicketsNashville.com at least one hour in advance of the train departing. Tickets are not available for purchase on the train on game days.
Weekday Star tickets and passes are not valid on the Titans Express train.
Parking is free at all outlying stations and passengers may tailgate at the outlying train stations prior to the game as well as on the train.