Scarecrow Contest 1

Poppie’s Boutique owner Sarah Collins shows her scarecrow inspired by one of her favorite singers, Dolly Parton. Collins joined other businesses owners in the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Scarecrow Contest. Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Most Creative and Fan Favorite. Voting will continue until Oct. 28 on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Winners will be announced on October 29. 

