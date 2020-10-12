Poppie’s Boutique owner Sarah Collins shows her scarecrow inspired by one of her favorite singers, Dolly Parton. Collins joined other businesses owners in the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Scarecrow Contest. Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Most Creative and Fan Favorite. Voting will continue until Oct. 28 on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Winners will be announced on October 29.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Website ranks Mt. Juliet on ‘best places to live’ list
- State FFA to call Lebanon home
- VOLLEYBALL - 9AAAA finals are tonight
- California company plans mask production in Lebanon
- Woman of Wilson: Amber Glaskox Cherry
- Mt. Juliet astronaut Wilmore joins crew to fly to space station
- Injury may force MJ police dog to retire
- Chilton gives back through new Bridge House
- John Donald Johnson
- Nature Center will honor Wade Bourne