Personnel shortages have caused Wilson County Emergency Management Agency to temporarily close some of its 11 stations as a pay study nears completion that could alter the course of the agency.
WEMA Director Joey Cooper said the agency has 27 open positions out of about 100 paramedic and EMT positions. The shortage caused closures of Station 7 and Station 11 last Monday. Cooper said closures are determined daily if they are required.
Those two stations south of Watertown routinely have the lowest call volume among the stations. Station 7 (Statesville) averaged seven calls for the last three months of 2021, while Station 11 (Norene) averaged about 20 calls per month.
Station 1 in Lebanon had 4,011 calls in 2021.
Cooper said the agency had three hiring classes in 2021 in March, September and November.
The March group lost two of its seven initial applicants, including one who left in December to go to Nashville Fire — EMS Division. The September group lost two of six original applicants due to military obligations and family reasons.
The departures were among about 20 that took place in the agency over the last year.
Cooper and other county leaders said the shortage could have bigger implications if the trend continues, which has prompted the county to undergo a pay study.
WEMA positions are paid 92 hours regular pay and 28 hours at time and a half in a 120-hour pay period. Top pay for WEMA firefighters and EMTs is just under $13.50 per hour for the 92 hours, which increases to about $20 per hour for the 28 hours.
Pay for a medic and firefighter tops out at $16.16 per hour and $24.24 at time and a half.
County leaders have said the pay is a primary reason for the departures.
“Wilson County EMA continues to lose highly-trained and qualified individuals to other departments offering higher wages,” Wilson County Professional Firefighters Association Vice President Colton Young wrote in a letter to Wilson County residents posted on social media. “These men and women are unable to make a livable wage to provide for their families as employees of Wilson County EMA.”
Young wrote that he felt the pay study, expected to be completed before the end of March, could not accurately determine the true value of WEMA employees because they perform multiple roles.
“For example, our firefighters also serve as Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics who run 911 emergency medical service ambulance transport,” Young wrote. “Additionally, they are trained to provide hazmat emergency services, water rescue, high angle and low angle rescue, confined space, as well as many more.”
The situation came to a head during a Wilson County Emergency Management Committee meeting last month when WEMA personnel and citizens expressed concerns over the situation.
WEMA Deputy Director and Fire Chief Jeremy Hobbs said he believed the committee was unsupportive of Cooper and the agency’s needs, primarily pointing to commissioners Sara Patton and William Glover, who was absent from the meeting due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Patton said she resented Hobbs’ comments and Cooper noted Patton has been supportive of the agency through her commission votes.
The group considered the possibility of wage increases for certain positions, but Cooper noted that could be a discriminatory violation.
The group decided to wait for the results of the pay study before deciding the next actions to take.