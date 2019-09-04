As a progressive principal at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet, Chris Plummer has been a human sundae, had pies thrown in his face and even dunked by delighted students all in the name of incentivizing his students to take part in fundraisers and get a delightful reward of shenanigans if goals are met.
This year, Plummer stepped up his challenge and went to new heights.
Last week Plummer, who has been principal at West for five years and assistant principal there for three years before that, spent the night on the roof as part of a promise to the students to get them to raise $30,000 in the school’s Third Annual Bull Dog Dash.
“And, guess what?” he said. “They met the goal and raised almost $36,000 in the fundraiser.”
Plummer said there was no way would he let the giggly students down and not fulfill his promise so, it was a “cold and damp” night on the school’s roof.
“Well, I didn’t really think it would be cold,” he said. “But around 11 p.m., yep, I could feel the chill.”
Funds for the Bull Dog Dash are raised through pledges. The event took place in the school’s gym.
“All 830 students participated, I believe,” he said a few hours after descending from the roof. “We had a glow run in the gym with a DJ, all things that glowed, lights out, door prizes and more. The kids had a blast.”
The goal was to run 35 laps around the gym. Some pledges were rewarded on number of laps completed and other donations to the school came in as flat fees.
The effort and donations came far beyond just the school family. Plummer said 42 states were represented in pledges, as well as four different counties. Many businesses were sponsors and matched pledges.
“It was a huge, global and community effort to raise funds for West,” said the tired principal who went straight to work after what he said was a decent night under blankets, wearing layers and protected by a little tent. “The whole event went viral locally from word of mouth. The kids were determined for me to sleep on their school’s roof.”
Plummer was not alone up until bedtime after with visiting parents and grandparents. Dozens of students stopped by to say hello.
“They delivered pizza, donuts, Subways and one parent even brought be a French press for coffee,” Plummer said.
“I think I gained five pounds up there last night.”
Plummer went live on Facebook to let his students know he was camping in style. He read Dr. Seuss as a bedtime story.
With the money raised, the principal said there are plans to build an outside classroom with free-standing science stations and other amenities, as well as purchase more Chrome books.