Chris Plummer and his niece’s faith-filled medical journey the past two weeks has been life-altering after the West Elementary School principal donated his kidney to help Amorette Tweed, also a wife and mother, to save her life.
On March 24, Plummer and Tweed laughed and shed tears in the Tampa hospital pre-operation room as they said goodbye to each other just before the nearly four-hour surgery.
“They checked us in together and we shared a room before they took me back first,” Plummer said. “The very cool thing about it was my doctor (Dr. Anthony Watkins) is from Middle Tennessee too and the last thing he said to me was ‘from one Tennessee guy to another, everything is going to be OK.’ ”
Plummer was discharged earlier than expected and stayed with his father-in-law at a Florida hotel until being allowed to fly back to Nashville last Friday. He is recovering at home. His wife, Julie, stayed with Plummer the first three days after the surgery before returning to Mt. Juliet to care for their two children.
Tweed was discharged from the hospital, but a fever and infection sent her back to the hospital. She was expected to leave the hospital again this week.
“I’m taking five to six hour naps these days,” Plummer said. “Just extremely tired and the first few days my energy was so sapped that I could barely walk. Yes, it was real, just like they said. Real pain and tiredness, but I get my strength each day. My body is adapting to one kidney.”
Plummer said he has kept in touch with other administrators at the elementary school and is expected to return to fulltime principal duties by April 11. He briefly attended an autism awareness event last Saturday but is still unable to drive and is prohibited from lifting anything heavier than 10 pounds for the next six weeks.
Tweed, 31, who lives in Tampa with her husband and 2-year-old daughter, was at a critical medical crossroads with an earlier failed kidney transfer from her brother and her only kidney functioning at a very low percentage.
Plummer said he was told that his part of the procedure went well.
“The doctors said my match numbers were off the chart, almost an identical match, like I was a sibling,” he said.
Plummer said the doctors told him his was the largest kidney they’ve ever see. He is 6-foot-1 and Tweed is 4-10.
“They said it was a challenge to get my kidney into her,” he said. “But it worked, and she might even have a slight bulge there the rest of her life. She will wear it like a badge of honor.”
Plummer said his niece’s new kidney is functioning at more than 60%.
“It will never be 100 percent, but it will continue to improve,” he said.
Julie Plummer said she gave her husband a huge hug last Friday night when she saw him again.
“I am so glad that Chris and Amorette’s kidney transplant went well and was successful,” she said. “The amount of love, support and prayers from Chris’ school, our community and church families are what have helped us during this journey.”
Plummer said he never once questioned his decision to gift his niece with a healthy kidney.
“I think I am a very positive person, but Amorette, well, she over the top positive,” Plummer said. “Sure, it was a lot of contemplation making this decision. It would have been simpler if I was a bachelor, but I’m married with two kids. What we have been through, I’d do it a hundred times over, without question.”