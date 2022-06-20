West Elementary Principal Dr. Chris Plummer announced last week he has accepted the position of executive principal at Cane Ridge Elementary School in Nashville.
“I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to serve West Elementary for the past 10 years as an administrator,” Plummer said in a letter to his school families. “Wilson County Schools — coupled with an amazing group of students and families — have been nothing short of rewarding throughout these past several years. I’ve grown as both an educator and as an individual. Being an elementary principal is a true challenge but being surrounded by a faculty and staff that love children and embrace challenges is a true gift. I hold West Elementary very close to my heart and I’m proud of the accomplishments that have been made over the course of these past several years.”
Plummer was assistant principal at West for three years, and then principal for the past seven years. The Tennessee Department of Education recognized the school as a Level 5 Reward School the past three years.
Plummer said it wasn’t an easy decision to leave West, but he is excited about the future.
“I’m very passionate about Wilson County, but I never close a door or burn a bridge,” he said. “I love a challenge and wanted a professional challenge and to try something new.”
Plummer said Metro Schools reached out to him about the Cane Ridge job. Plummer said at this time there really was no opportunity for upper-level administration in Wilson County. Cane Ridge is in Antioch and about 20 minutes from his Mt. Juliet home.
“I had a good conversation with (WCS Director of Schools) Jeff Luttrell,” he said. “I loved working under his leadership. He understands my need for a professional challenge.”
Plummer received a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Lipscomb University he earned in 2021.
“What better way to exercise this degree than to accept this challenge,” Plummer said.
Plummer also said that his son has autism, and that the Metro Nashville job will help to pay for his therapy and schooling.
Plummer’s contract with Wilson County Schools ends July 8. Plummer will have two assistant principals at Cane Ridge, which has fewer students than West.
Kidney transplant update
Plummer and his wife took a trip to Greece, Italy and Turkey this month.
“It was our way to celebrate my wife’s 40th birthday and the truly successful transplant,” said Plummer.
Last March Plummer donated a kidney to his niece Amorette, who lives in Florida. Plummer said that she is recovering well.
“She’s doing fantastic,” he said. “I get weekly updates from her. She was told her new kidney from me would never really function more than 50 percent, which is so much better, but now it is functioning at 99 percent.”
Amorette agreed with Plummer’s report.
“I spend every Friday at Tampa General Hospital,” she said. “The past four weeks my test results are off the charts in almost every category. My function is well over what they ever expected. I truly never realized how bad I felt, but I am feeling better than ever. I am so thankful for this opportunity.”
Plummer said he is healthy as well.
“I’m doing everything I did presurgery with activities and my workout, if I didn’t see my small scar, I would have no clue I am one less kidney,” he said. “It took me a full two months to get to this point. I honestly feel the support of my school (West) and this wonderful community and my church support are why everything went so successfully. I am so grateful and a huge advocate encouraging others to entertain the thought of live donation.”
During Plummer’s absence for the kidney transplant, West assistant principal Dr. Alex Juneau oversaw the school.
“They are posting my position,” Plummer said. “I am not sure if Dr. Juneau will apply. I know she is assessing the pros and cons.”