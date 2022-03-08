Gifting a second chance at life is a sacred present that can’t be paid for, or wrapped with a satin bow, or bestowed as a fancy wedding gift, or a brand-new car kind of thing.
But a Wilson County educator is making that selfless, hope-filled, prayed over, God-take-the-wheel kind of deal happening this month.
Dr. Chris Plummer is the principal of West Elementary in Mt. Juliet, highly educated with a master’s degree, a recent doctorate, husband to Julie and dad to Kate, 12 and Crews, 9. He’s been in education 20 years and has been at West for 10 years, the last seven as principal. He turns 43 on March 14.
Many people who know him well aren’t really surprised about his recent, life-altering decision.
Plummer has decided to donate one of his kidneys to save the life of his niece, Amorette Tweed. She is 31, married and has a 2-year-old daughter. Amorette is the daughter of Plummer’s sister Doreen.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Plummer said matter-of-factly last week in his office at West.
Of course, it’s a blood connection between Plummer and his niece, but they are so close in age that it’s more like a sibling relationship.
“I have never had to look far for a hero,” said Amorette, who lives in Tampa with her family. “As a child I looked up to Uncle Chris for his cool cars, music, and friends. I still do to this day consider Chris as my biggest role model. As an adult, I have a passion for cars, a love for life and Chris has led by example to be the best friend or family member someone can count on. I am so grateful for this opportunity, and I can’t imagine doing it with someone else.”
Medical problems at 18 months
When Amorette was just 18 months old Doreen noticed blood in her little girl’s urine. Tests revealed she had renal cell carcinoma, which is a kidney cancer.
“For the next several years my niece had surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy,” Plummer said quietly. “They had to remove the kidney with the cancer, but the other kidney was damaged from the treatments.”
But she’s a determined woman who graduated high school second in her class. She was told she could never bear children. She certainly beat those odds with Hadley, 2. All with one kidney.
After the birth of her daughter, Amorette said she was feeling lethargic, and tests revealed her kidney was functioning only 10 percent.
“They let her know she needed a kidney,” said Plummer.
What’s so critical about Plummer’s donation to Amorette is that this will be her second attempt for a new kidney. This past summer, her brother Sam (then 26), donated his kidney to her after they realized it was a match.
“The kidney was rejected,” Plummer said. “It’s less than 1 percent this would happen. They removed the kidney, cleaned it and put it back in and Amorette’s body again rejected it.”
However, this young mother’s body still avoided dialysis. She said she gets a three-hour blood transfusion every Wednesday as treatment. All the while, she works 60 hours a week as a manager of a Toyota dealership.
Doctors put her on both the living donor list and the deceased donor list. Plummer said he was thrilled when tests a few weeks ago at a Tampa hospital showed he too was a perfect donor match for his niece.
“My donation cuts Amorette’s wait in half and has an estimated 30-year functionality,” said Plummer. “Family should look after family. She’s immediate family. I spoke with my wife, family and had a lot of self-reflection. What if one of them needed a donor?”
What the family says
Plummer said his wife is very supportive and knows their family is healthy.
“This truly is a life or death decision for Amorette,” said Plummer. “We have a huge support system in this great community of Mt. Juliet. We’ve all prayed over it. It was a challenging decision to make but was the decision to make.”
Julie Plummer works at HCA Healthcare and said she knows the importance of bringing awareness to live organ donations. She said she still can’t believe how soon the surgery is.
“Chris’s decision to donate a kidney to his niece is simply a matter of his love for family. It was an important decision with many uncertainties – but, nevertheless an easy one to make,” she said. “This is Amorette’s chance of having a normal life raising her own young daughter. We are all in this together and we hope and pray for success knowing that an earlier donated kidney transplant failed for her.
“We are confident that the transplant team and prayers of family and friends will bring this to a happy and healthy outcome for all – and it sets a wonderful example to our kids.”
Julie said Crews’ autism has him a little confused about the organ donation, but she tells him his daddy is going to help his cousin. Kate, a bit older, is emotional, but excited about her dad’s gift of life to someone she feels is so special.
On Feb. 25, Plummer was in his office at 1 p.m. when he got the call from the hospital and heard he was a match, changing his life forever.
“I got a lump in my throat, and I was overcome with emotion,” he remembered. “I asked if I could contact my niece with the good news. I said to her ‘Do you have a moment? I hope you are ready to get comfortable with a new kidney!’ ”
They both cried over the phone. He told himself, “This has to work.”
“The Vegas odds say it will work,” he said with a laugh.
The school situation
Along with making sure everyone at home is settled while he has the surgery, Plummer also had to make sure his work responsibilities were covered. He said Assistant Principal Dr. Alex Juneau will take over as principal for a little while. This is her first year at West.
“She’s been part of this process and is terrific,” said Plummer. “She will be resident principal to ensure things run smoothly while I am out.”
Juneau said from her first day at West, Plummer made her feel part of the team, and they make decisions together.
“Dr. Chris Plummer is a great definition of a selfless human being,” she said. “I am not surprised at all about his donation. This is exactly the person he is. He leads from a servant leadership position and he jumped at this chance to help his niece.”
After this week’s spring break, Plummer’s last day at school will be March 21 and then he heads to Tampa General Hospital. He said he hopes to be back at the school around the second week of April after an expected three-week recovery.
“Heck, Sam was back surfing right away!” he said. “But, I promise to take it easy.”
Julie will be at the hospital before and after the surgery for a few days as well. This husband described his wife as “a beast” when it comes to taking care of things.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Plummer said. “It feels amazing and I hope this encourages at least one person who hears my story to entertain the idea of live donation. It’s about paying it forward.”