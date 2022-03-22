West Elementary Principal Dr. Chris Plummer said he truly was surprised when he walked into a gym full of students and faculty who clapped, raised signs, displayed banners and brought the house down last Friday at the school.
Plummer said a temporary goodbye so he could travel to Tampa two days later to donate a kidney to his niece, Amorette Tweed, 31.
He’s been transparent with his school family about his decision to give a kidney to his niece. His plan this week was surgery prep on Monday, COVID testing on Tuesday, isolation on Wednesday and transplant surgery on Thursday.
Last Friday, a smiling Plummer burst through the gym doors to a deafening standing ovation. The students made hundreds of cards their teachers put in baskets. The students held banners that said, “Good Luck” and “We Love You.”
Assistant Principal Alexandra Juneau will be his place for three weeks until his return.
“I can’t think of a better reason to show how much we admire you,” she told Plummer during the event. “We are in awe of you and are praying for you.”
“I love you guys,” Plummer told everyone in the gym. “Little kids and big kids. This will be the last time I see you all for about three weeks. I truly love and value each and every one of you students and support staff. Thank you so much. When I am recovering, I will look at each and every one of these cards, one by one.”
His daughter, Kate, 12, was in the crowd, beaming and a tiny bit teary eyed.
“I really love this,” said Kate, who is a Gladeville Elementary School student. “My dad is teaching me to put others before yourself. I’m so proud of what he’s doing for my cousin.”
Juneau knows how important it is to helm the ship while Plummer recovers for a couple weeks.
“It’s important for us to come together as a school family to honor Dr. Plummer’s incredible gift to his niece,” she said after the event. “He has been very transparent with the community and school stakeholders about the surgery, and we wanted to let him know how much we admire what he is doing. We hope this celebration will be a good visual to represent how much support he has.
“Dr. Plummer’s openness about this experience has sparked a lot of great conversations among students about helping and loving others. It’s been fun to hear students asking questions and sharing their well-wishes, and I know they will be even more excited to welcome him back to West when he recovers. “
Plummer’s wife, Julie, also wiped away tears at this sweet school send-off.
“Chris got teary-eyed and a lump in his throat getting ready to come to school knowing it was his last day before surgery,” she said. “And then he had no idea about this sendoff. I told him some people would be excited about being off three weeks. But we both know this is different. This showing is really special. He loves everyone here.”
After the sendoff, Plummer was able to assess later that day.
“First off, the faculty and kids did a masterful job of keeping this secret!” he said. “I had zero clue. But, to see the smiles and faces, the letter and gifts, the banner. It’s truly overwhelming. Extraordinary. I’m thankful to this school community, my heart is full.”