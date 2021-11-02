West Wilson Utility District leaders said the agency will not require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs after a letter that appeared to be from the agency circulated online.
The letter, which contains a West Wilson Utility District header, outlines requirements for employees to comply with federal guidelines on the COVID-19 vaccine if a mandate were to be put into place.
Employees would have been required to provide proof of vaccination, and a non-response to the letter would have been considered a voluntary resignation, according to the letter.
West Wilson Utility General Manager Freddie Weston said the letter, which set a deadline for Oct. 29, was not what it appeared, and he would not require employees to receive the vaccine or face the loss of their positions.
Weston said the agency has tried to determine the number of employees it could lose if a COVID-19 vaccine federal mandate was put into place and held a meeting last week to discuss the potential mandate and possible employee loss.
“I just wanted to have an idea of how many I’d have to replace,” said Weston, who said about half of the approximately 140 employees have not indicated if they would comply with a mandate.
“I’m not mandating a COVID shot or anything. No one is losing their job,” said Weston, who said the situation has been blown out of proportion.
The letter did not have a signature or indicate who wrote the letter, and only featured spaces at the bottom for an employee signature and date of signature.
Weston said if a mandate is issued, employees would have options through medical or religious exemptions or through weekly testing.