Have you as an adult or a parent ever had a young person respond to you with “whatever”?
As adults and parents, it is vitally important for us to communicate, and communicate well with our children and young people. One of the biggest problems facing our youth today is the lack of communication.
As we all recall, when we were younger, we probably went through a stage where we didn’t see eye to eye with our parents or adults. We also went through a stage where we felt anyone over the age of 30 was ancient. Unfortunately, it takes most of us many years to truly realize what adults especially senior adults have to offer.
The lack of communication between adults and young people can pose many problems for not only young people, but adults as well. There are many valuable life lessons that can and must be learned by young people from adults.
It is important to remember that much more is gained when we communicate with our children and young people and not preach to them. When we preach to them, we lose them immediately.
As adults we can also learn quite a bit from our children and young people. For example, they are more likely to be up to date on current trends or what’s in style, and I’m not talking about fashion. Young people have their own forms of communication, and it is important for adults to fully understand what is being said or going on.
You are probably beginning to realize that I am encouraging children, young adults, adults and senior adults to communicate. Yes, I’m encouraging this breakthrough in communication. Here it is we live in a day and time where we have every form of communication known to mankind and probably communicate less now than ever before with one another. The problem could be that we communicate about everything else, but life and what’s most important.
Some of the best communication happens on the front porch, at the dinner table or when two people engage in a conversation without the television on or cell phone interruptions. In the good old days, we communicated by letter or actual one-on-one conversation. We now communicate with cell phones and e-mails and rarely get to engage in an actual one on one conversation.
With that in mind, we must strive to communicate with one another and listen. If not, we will find ourselves building a larger and larger gap with our young people and they will find themselves missing out on lifetimes of wealth and knowledge passed along from adults. The knowledge and information we learn from one another is invaluable. We must communicate and listen.
In closing, let’s communicate so we don’t find ourselves saying and hearing whatever more often. Listen, communicate, and learn!
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.