Today

Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.