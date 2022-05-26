Brendan Holloway has been promoted to Assistant Vice President – Commercial Lending at Wilson Bank & Trust, the bank announced in a news release.

Holloway joined the bank in 2020 as a lender in the Mt. Juliet market and was part of the Paycheck Protection Program team.

“Brendan was able to use his past business lending experience to be highly involved and

eventually lead the efforts of our Paycheck Protection Program. Brendan will excel in his

new role serving both the Donelson and Davidson market,” Wilson Bank & Trust Regional President John Goodman said in a news release.

Holloway lives in Mt. Juliet with his wife and three children.

