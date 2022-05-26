Overcast. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
Visibility: 8 mi
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 61°
Visibility: 6 mi
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Heat Index: 61°
Holloway
Brendan Holloway has been promoted to Assistant Vice President – Commercial Lending at Wilson Bank & Trust, the bank announced in a news release.
Holloway joined the bank in 2020 as a lender in the Mt. Juliet market and was part of the Paycheck Protection Program team.
“Brendan was able to use his past business lending experience to be highly involved and
eventually lead the efforts of our Paycheck Protection Program. Brendan will excel in his
new role serving both the Donelson and Davidson market,” Wilson Bank & Trust Regional President John Goodman said in a news release.
Holloway lives in Mt. Juliet with his wife and three children.
