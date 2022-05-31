Wilson Central High School graduate Christian Begnaud has signed with Tennessee Tech as a percussionist in the university’s band program.
Begnaud received the TTU Early Music Scholarship that is worth $20,000. He has received other academic scholarships.
Begnaud said that he invited Colin Hill, percussion instructor and Director of the Tennessee Tech School of Music to see him play. He said he is excited to receive the music major scholarship, which will pay for most, if not all, of his tuition.
“I was really blessed to receive the scholarship from him, because I didn’t have to audition,” Begnaud said. “It really has been an honor to receive.”
Each of the university’s band directors is given one scholarship to distribute. Hill chose Begnaud to receive his.
As a percussionist, Begnaud plays bass drum, suspended cymbals, snare drum, marimba, crash cymbals and timpani.
Begnaud, who wears hearing aids, said he “had some great teachers who have always been able to advocate for me and my hearing. There have been times when I’ve had to ask someone to speak up, but I’ve tried to be as attentive as possible. It really has created a great bond and I’ve been going to ensembles for years without any struggle.”
Hill said he first met Begnaud in the summer before Begnaud’s sophomore year.
“He came to our Summer Music Institute,” Hill said. “He actually came to us as a piano student. Then we learned he was interested in percussion, so we invited him to perform percussion in the orchestra and he just did great.”
Hill said that from the moment he met Begnaud, “he was engaged and ready to learn. We’ve had several events on our campus since then and he’s come back for every one of them.
WCHS co-band director Stacy Jernigan praised Begnaud and his skills.
“Christian is an extraordinarily talented and an extremely hard-working individual,” she said. “He has demonstrated his skill in performance, music theory, and leadership over the past four years. Because of his talent and work ethic, he has distinguished himself as one of the top high school percussionists in the state of Tennessee. We are so proud of all his hard work and accomplishments and look forward to seeing him succeed as he begins the next part of his journey.”
WCHS assistant principal Dr. Jennifer Ankney said that Begnaud is not only a hard-working musician, but he’s also a hard-working student as well. He graduated with a Summa Cum Laude ranking, meaning he had a grade point average of 4.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Begnaud has performed in the Curb Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Gold Band Mid-State Orchestra and the Wilson County Honor Band. He also attended the Governor’s School for The Arts.