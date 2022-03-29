Wilson Central High School student Jocelyn Bradley was offered a combined $100,000 in scholarships from two universities during the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Memphis this month.
The schools are Heidelberg University in Ohio and Belhaven University in Mississippi. Bradley performed part of the song “Killer Instincts” from the musical “Bring it On” for one minute as an audition for the schools.
“As soon as I got the first email from Heidelberg, I was sitting next to (WCHS teacher Katharine) Ray, and I just slid my phone over to her so she could read it and we both cried together. I’m overall very happy and feeling extremely blessed.”
In addition to the scholarships offers, Bradley received 30 callbacks from colleges. A callback is when schools or theater directors want to see more performances by a person.
Bradley said she has not chosen a school yet, adding, “I have lots of opportunities before me that I need to sort through before I make that decision.
“I went into the audition with no expectations and no goal. I wasn’t even going to audition at first, but Mrs. Ray told me I have nothing to lose, and I could come out of this with endless opportunities.”
She said that ever since she was a little kid, “I’ve always has a love of singing and using my voice. I loved to perform songs for my family, so I decided to audition for my first musical in 2018 and I’ve had a love for it ever since.