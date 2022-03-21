The past few weeks have been busy for two groups of Wilson Central High School students.
First, over Spring Break, five seniors who are part of the school’s theater group went with WCHS theatre teacher Katharine Ray to New York. It was the first time she’d been able to take students to New York since 2020 when Broadway shut down because of COVID-19.
“When we returned from our last trip in March 2020, we landed in Nashville around 3p.m. and a student tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘They just shut down Broadway for the next two weeks.’ ”
Ray said a lot “has changed about the city. (There are) lots of shuttered shows and businesses. It was kind of sad to see. Times Square was buzzing as always, but there is a different feel to the city. It felt an awful like what it was after 9/11. Just a different vibe.”
Their trip was quick because they had to be in Memphis for a state theater competition a few days later.
In New York, the students saw “Hadestown,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Wicked,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
“A lot of my students have stars in their eyes about NYC,” Ray said. “Of course, they want to experience the shows, but I also get them out of the tourist areas to see what the real city is like. There is no real agenda, we do some tourist stuff, but I like to involve them and let them make decisions about what they want to see. Very quickly they realize it’s not what Hollywood makes it out to be, but it is manageable and can be exciting and fun.”
Also in March, the WCHS band, led by director Carter Noblin, went to Chicago to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day parade there.
To be invited, the band submitted a video and application. The parade took place March 12 and was televised on some Chicago TV stations and streamed online, Noblin said.
Approximately 80 students and 25 chaperones went on the trip and supported the band as they played “Irish Party in Third Class,” by Gaelic Storm, as was played in the movie “Titanic”.
“We were considering a few other major cities like New Orleans and San Antonio, but the prestige of this parade convinced us that Chicago was the place. We started rehearsing in the middle of February,” Noblin said.
While in Chicago, Noblin said the students visited the Museum of Science and Industry, Navy Pier, the Shedd Aquarium and Michigan Avenue, as well as see performances by Blue Man Group and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
The WCHS band has performed in several events throughout the country, including Chicago, Disney World, New York and Washington.
“After the events of the last two years it was great to be able to take the students on a trip of this magnitude,” Noblin said. “To be able to expose these students to such an incredible city and for them to perform on a stage as large as Chicago offers helps to make memories that will last a lifetime.”