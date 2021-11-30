Buddy the Elf has made his way to Wilson Central High School as Wildcat Theatre presents, “Elf, the Musical,” this week for five performances at the school’s theatre.
Leading the show in the role of Buddy is Jalen Hunt, a Black actor who has been cast in several lead roles in previous WCHS productions, including the role of Racer in “Newsies” last spring.
WCHS theatre teacher Katharine Ray said that casting a Black actor in the “Elf” role is unique, but something she knew Hunt could do well.
“Competition was steep for this role, but Jalen’s callback was incredible,” Ray said. “He showed a joy and enthusiasm that I believe is at the heart of Buddy the Elf. Buddy is not defined by race. I think that (casting Hunt) gives other students of color in our community an opportunity to see a role that, originally made famous by a Caucasian actor, they could perform someday. Theatre is always changing and evolving, and I think that there are opportunities for all students on our stage.”
Hunt said that his playing Buddy is “is very unique and exciting that we have an African-American Buddy because I feel like a lot of people believe that Buddy should be white. (That’s) because that is how he is in the (film), but I think it is important to see what other races can bring to the role.”
He added he “auditioned for the role because I’ve always loved Buddy the Elf and I’ve always wanted to play him. I was very surprised when I got the role. I was jumping around the room when I found out because there are a lot of talented people in our theatre production.”
Other actors in the show include Sophia McKanna, who plays Jovie, Buddy’s love interest. She is a senior who “stunned audiences last year as Katharine Plummer in our spring production of ‘Newsies,’ ” Ray said. “Sophia has this incredible nuance that she brings to every role. Her mellifluous voice will enchant you once again. She is snarky and sarcastic, which is the total opposite of who Sophia truly is, that will make you laugh and feel all warm and fuzzy as we see Buddy try to win her over.”
Sh’Ahr Blackburn plays Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s unsuspecting and long-lost father.
“Sh’Ahr is one of the most talented students I have had the pleasure of working with,” Ray said. “He plays the grumpy Walter to a ‘T,’ though he hasn’t a grumpy or cruel bone in his body. “
The musical includes characters and scenes that are different from the film. Hunt also helped to design the set with fellow junior Emma Groves.
“(I want the audience to) remember the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” he said.