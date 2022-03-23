Kwebena Bauwah, who plays King Triton in Wilson Central’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” asks Broadway star Norm Lewis a question about the role at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March. Wilson Central student Sh’ Ahr Blackburn (right) listens to the conversation.
WCHS students Sh’Ahr Blackburn and Layla Almumayiz show their All Star Cast certificates from the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Memphis.
Wilson Central High School theater students met Broadway star Norm Lewis while they were in Memphis recently as part of the Southeastern Theatre Conference.
After a year away from in-person attendance because of pandemic guidelines, the group, named Trouveres (pronounced True-vares), performed at the conference in the One Act Play festival. The four-day conference had competitions as well as speakers from across the film and theatre industries.
Lewis, who played the original role of King Triton in the Broadway production of “The Little Mermaid,” was honored at the conference. The WCHS group is performing the play the next two weeks.
“Several of our cast members were also on the trip and our King Triton, Kwebena Bauwah, got to ask Mr. Lewis how he prepared for Triton,” WCHS theater teacher Katharine Ray said.
WCHS students Sh’Ahr Blackburn and Layla Almumayiz received All Star Cast recognition for the group’s production of “Grimms Brothers Spectaculathon”
“After the gala, Mr. Lewis asked my cast to stick around,” Ray said. “He greeted all of his fans and then asked for (the WCHS students) to come over. They took pictures and talked a little then he started to ask them to sing. He then spent the next 10 minutes coaching them through portions of their songs for the show. I was blown away as were they. It was awesome.”
Jalen Hunt, who plays Sebastian in the WCHS production, said he was excited to perform for Lewis.
“It was literally so much fun,” he said. “I was very nervous but (Lewis) just seemed so nice and encouraging that when I sang for him, I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I’d be. He is truly a legend.”
Sh’Ahr Blackburn, who plays Prince Eric, said “I have great gratitude and respect for Norm Lewis for being one of the greatest examples of black excellence in my opinion and I really appreciate his mini masterclass he gave us during SETC.”
Bauwah said he believes that “the secret of success in life is to be ready for an opportunity when it comes.”