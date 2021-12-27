Six Wilson Central High School students recently won contests during the Tennessee Theatre Association state conference. The contests determined who will go to the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March.
WCHS students who won are: Sh’Ahr Blackburn, monologue and scholarship winner; Emma Groves, monologue and scholarship winner; Abby O’Guin, scholarship winner; Jalen Hunt, monologue, scholarship and all-star cast winner; Peyton Ellis, all- star cast winner; and Aiden Sterrett, best supporting actor.
This year, WCHS theatre students won second place in the one-act competition with a version of Don Zolidis show “Grimm’s Brothers Spectculathon”.
“It is a mix up, comic take on many popular, and some unknown, Grimm Brothers fairy tales and the original endings,” WCHS theatre teacher Katharine Ray said. “It is a fun and funny show with a lot of slapstick, silly humor and just general fun for both the cast and audience.”
Ray said the students begin to prepare at the beginning of the school year and that the competition is “basically a full semester project culminating in the competition and our semi-annual ‘Night of One Acts’ at Wilson Central.”
This year, the festival was virtual. Twenty-two WCHS students were among the 125 students from across Tennessee that took part in the competitions.
“I am so proud of them, obviously, but we have some incredibly multi-talented students at Wilson Central,” Ray said. “I am honored to get to work with them in these creative and competitive ways. I think that competition is good and not only that I believe that it is important for students to see what their peers are working on, but the level at which their peers are working. It helps them to develop as artists as well as adults.’”
Ray said the students need between $10,000 and $15,000 for expenses for the four-day event in Memphis. She said she is looking for sponsors.
At the SETC, approximately 30 schools compete, but the juniors and seniors – approximately 3,000 students overall – will audition for more than 180 colleges and universities.
“This is an incredible opportunity for our students but also for Wilson County,” Ray said. “So, any support we can get in this incredible endeavor would be greatly appreciated.”