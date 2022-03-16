He starts with a deep, respectful bow – and what ensues is a competitive performance that enthralls with loud exclamations, double swords twirled and thrown high in the air, subsequent (and sometimes simultaneous) flips, kicks and precise, planned movements.
And that describes just one of thousands of Dawson Holt’s Tae Kwon Do competitions.
Dawson Holt, a senior at Wilson Central High School, is the supreme martial artist and he has kicked his way to the top of this sports field at just 18 years old.
His area of expertise is tae kwon do, which is the Korean form of martial arts characterized by punching and kicking techniques, with a bunch of head-high kicks, spinning jump kicks and fast kicking techniques thrown in for good measure.
Holt’s moves in this sport are so precise his moniker on the competition circuit is “Mr. Clean” because of his clean, razor-sharp precision. He was named the North American Sport Karate Association’s World Overall Grand Champion in 2021 and the International Sport Karate Association’s World Champion Traditional Weapons 2021.
“Dawson ‘Mr. Clean’ Holt, in my opinion, is the cleanest single sword competitor we have seen since four-time winner Kalman Csoka,” Competitive Edge Team Coach Jackson Rudolph said. “Whether it is traditional or creative/musical/extreme, you can be confident that Dawson Holt will put on a clinic of solid stances and clean cuts.”
The first kick
Holt, who is scheduled to graduate in May, said he started participating in a tumbling class when he was 5. His mother, Christy, a Realtor, said her son was an energetic and sometimes hyperactive child.
“I tried to find something for him to do to channel his energy,” she said. “He was climbing and crawling all over things like SpiderMan. When he got into that first tumbling class I knew even then he was good at this.”
Holt received an invitation to a birthday party at Success Martial Arts (now Premier Martial Arts) in Lebanon.
“Dawson had a blast, and everyone was given a two-week free lesson pass there,” Christy said.
“I walked in the door to check it out. I tried a few classes and then I saw a demonstration by Reid Presley (who ended up being one of his coaches),” Dawson said. “He ran a Bo Staff (a martial arts weapon) form, and it was really so impressive to me at that young age. I knew that’s what I wanted to learn. And do. I’d never seen anything like that before.”
Dawson took lessons in tae kwon do at Premier Martial Arts.
“He then carried himself with confidence and stood straight,” said Christy, who said her son encountered ‘mean kids” at school. “This sport taught Dawson discipline and to believe in himself. I think martial arts sets up anyone for success. It’s just so valuable.”
At age 12, Holt earned his 1st degree Black Belt, the next year, his 2nd Degree Black Bel and at 18 years his 4th Degree Black Belt. From 2014 to 2021, Dawson was in the top 10 on the competitive circuit following hours of after-school and weekend training.
Coach Reid Presley, a martial arts champion from Knoxville, has watched Holt climb up the rankings.
“Dawson is the embodiment of sport karate and traditional martial arts. He separates himself from the competition by fusing the traditional, precise, powerful techniques, with extremely quick releases and high-level martial arts aerial movements,” Presley said.
This young athlete elaborated on the sport.
“I can be very hard on myself,” Dawson said. “Why I am as good as I am now is because I started being a kind of negative person and not as much confidence as now. But, as I learned how not to get into my head, and be positive minded, I know I have a whole team. But also, I’ve learned to depend on myself.”
The next steps
Holt competes with the team Competitive Edge. It was founded in 2016 by Presley and two of his teammates. The team tries to develop younger talent with its roster of junior competitors and holds a summer camp in Atlanta and a winter camp in Lebanon.
“Dawson Holt is first and foremost, a leader who leads by example and a role model for our young students. He trains countless hours while still maintaining good grades in school, being active in his church and hangs around other kids who are good influences. Dawson is everything a black belt should be,” Premier Martial Arts and Coach Jason Warren said.
Holt said he plans to compete in the adult competitions. He is an assistant instructor at Premier Martial Arts in Lebanon, and coaches tumbling at Intrigue Athletics. He also gives private lessons.
Many of the people he’s faced in tournaments are now in California working in films. A possibility for him? The next SpiderMan lead? It’s not out of the realm with his expertise? But he also wants to be home. Holt has recently accepted to Cumberland University.
“At this point, there are no scholarships for martial arts, but we hope that changes,” Holt said.
Meanwhile, he likes hanging out with friends, and eating apples, protein smoothies, and, yes, pizza. He loves his dog Daisy and cat Diego.
He contemplates owning his own martial arts studio and going into chiropractic medicine. Maybe a side-by-side business?
Quite possibly, he said.