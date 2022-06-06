Although Wilson County’s budget committee slashed some requests for items on county departments’ respective needs list to create the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, money will be available for the Wilson Emergency Management Agency and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to hire additional personnel.
The county commission is scheduled to vote to approve the “status quo” budget at its June 20 meeting. The budget will be available for public viewing on June 10 and will include the new pay plan for county employees.
None of the items on Wilson County Schools' needs list were accepted by the budget committee, including money for the purchase of land for schools, the school roof maintenance program and the reconstruction of West Wilson Middle School. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the county may pay the costs for those two projects.
WEMA had asked for three captains to take over some of the duties that the senior administrative personnel are currently doing, including conducting maintenance on WEMA-owned vehicles and working in special operations.
A fourth captain was originally requested but that position will be a fire marshal position, which will inspect buildings to ensure they are up to code. That position will not be filled until the county adopts the 2019 International Building Codes and the fees for inspections are set by the commission.
Commissioner Tommy Jones said he would like WEMA to fill quite a few of the 26 open positions before the three captains will be named. They will be hired from within the current staff, WEMA Director Joey Cooper said, agreeing with Jones. Because of that the money for the positions was approved, but the captains will not be hired until the open positions are filled.
Cooper said that the department has hired one captain since 2014, despite “all of the employees we have hired since then. For years, since 2014, my (needs list) has had (captains) on it. They have always been denied. The shape we’re in today, we can’t operate efficiently or effectively with them. We can’t operate anymore without those people. We’re not going to have the services that you people expect.”
He noted that the new pay plan, which is going through the commission’s processes of approval, will help entice people from outside the department to apply for positions. He added that the current pay scale was one reason that a number of people have left to go to departments in other counties.
Three ambulances -- one for Mt. Juliet, one for Lebanon and one for surplus -- can be paid for from American Rescue Plan funds, Hutto said. A ladder truck which was requested can also be paid for from those funds.
The WCSO had seven new positions approved from its needs list, including a deputy to assist with traffic control, a warrants clerk and five employees for the jail. There are 21 open corrections officer positions at the jail, Sheriff Robert Bryan said.
Bryan had asked for 10 new positions but accepted the five at this time. Also approved were the benefits that go with the new positions.
Although the WCS needs list was not approved, Hutto said the county can pay for both the land purchase for future schools as well as the rebuilding costs of WWMS. The committee discussed a number of ways to pay for the purchases.
However, Hutto noted, the district has not brought anything official to the education and budget committees, so the money was not approved at this time.
In the original needs list, WCS needed $9.3 million for the land for new schools. In addition, they estimated that the rebuilding of WWMS will cost $50 million over what is left from the insurance proceeds after Stoner Creek Elementary School is complete.
The county would pay for the rebuilding and then the district will submit receipts to FEMA, which will reimburse a good portion of the $50 million. The school system will then pay the county back.