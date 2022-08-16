A new “birthing barn” will become part of the James A. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon after the Wilson County Commission approved allocating $2 million to the project at its monthly meeting Monday night.
The commission approved the transfer of the money from the capital projects fund to the agricultural fund for the Wilson County Agricultural Learning Center. The vote was 23-2 with Robert Fields and Lauren Breeze voting “no.”
The “birthing barn” would be part of the Agricultural Learning Center staff and would allow people to see animals being born in a specially made building. The funds would not be released until a contract with Tim Edwards, representing the Ag Learning Center, has been signed, and is subject to approval by the Ag Center management.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said after the meeting that Edwards has raised approximately $2.5 million for the project, separate from the $2 million the commission approved. It will be owned by Wilson County because it is on ag center land, Hutto said.
Breeze said she was concerned about taking money from the capital projects fund.
“The fund balance for the capital projects is about 13 million,” Breeze said. “To be able to pass the pay raises, we have also put in a permanent $3 million transfer out of capital projects annually, which means that this fund will no longer grow like it has in the past. The projected revenue for this fund for the entire year is $228,000.
“If you look at this resolution, as well as the two other resolutions we have to consider this evening, the total for all three, all coming out of capital projects is ($2.7 million), which is 21% of total fund balance out of capital projects that we will allocate this evening, and we are six weeks into the fiscal year.”
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said the county has gotten used to reaching into the capital projects fund for expenses over the past few years.
“That might not be the case (in the future),” he said. “I was asked if we could afford to do this out of capital projects. I answered, ‘yes.’ My answer has not changed. We can afford to do that at the present time.”
Hutto said the capital projects fund exists for emergency situations. To build a school or a jail, the county would issue a bond, or even a capital outlay note.
Maynard said, “last year, we set a record in terms of what ag center has done. I would like to think that that continues. However, I would feel a whole lot more comfortable if we had two to three years of that performance as opposed to one.
“When we were in the middle of COVID, we had to set up transfers from the general fund to the ag center because the ag center, at that time, could not rent things out.”
He said that if the ag center’s revenues went down, the county would be forced to fund the ag center from the county’s general fund “to keep it afloat.”