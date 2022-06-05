Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: S @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wind: S @ 13 mph
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Wind: S @ 14 mph
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 7 High
Humidity: 49%
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Precip: 39% Chance
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Heat Index: 86°
Shaun Caven speaks at the Wilson County Adult Learning Center graduation.
Ronald Ernser ll speaks at the Wilson County Adult Learning Center graduation.
Samuel Roberts speaks at the Wilson County Adult Learning Center graduation.
Karson Jefferson speaks at the Wilson County Adult Learning Center graduation.
Folly Creppy speaks at the Wilson County Adult Learning Center graduation.
Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell speaks at the Wilson County Adult Learning Center graduation.
Donna Abercrombie walks to get her diploma at the Wilson County Adult Learning Center graduation.
Ronald Ernser ll reacts to the end of the graduation ceremony for the Wilson County Adult Learning Center.
