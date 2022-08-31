In the first six weeks of the fiscal year, Wilson County commissioners have approved spending nearly half of the $13 million available for the year in the county’s Capital Projects fund, but the county’s top financial official says the fund is still in good shape.

Of the already designated $6.3 million, $3 million is obligated to be transferred to the General Debt Service Fund “to replace the pennies we moved from General Debt Service to other funds to pay for the pay plan,” Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said, leaving approximately $6.7 million in the fund.

