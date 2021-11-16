The Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS made a donation to Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates to pay off the child assistance group’s mortgage. (Left to right) Carol Thayer, EMTAR President; Delana Stevens, EMTAR Community Involvement Chair; Buzz Steele, CEO of EMTAR; Diana Haines, CASA Staff; Cathey Sweeney, CASA Executive Director; Shelia Ferrell, First Freedom Bank First Vice President and CASA board member; Debbie Hobbs, CASA board member; Ann Marie Nordgren, CASA staff
Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) received a donation recently that was used to pay off the organization’s remaining debt on its office.
“This is such a blessing for us,” Wilson County CASA Executive Director Cathey Sweeney said. “It’s been on my bucket list to do before I retire so the next person that comes in doesn’t have to worry about paying that monthly mortgage.”
The organization received a $19,300 donation from EMTAR – Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS – which has partnered with Wilson County CASA for about five years in fundraising efforts, primarily the CASA de Moda fashion show.
“When they were planning their goal, they asked us how much we owed on the house and we told them $19,300, which they made their donation goal,” Sweeney said.
The Wilson County CASA office is located on Castle Heights Avenue and sometimes referred to as the Donna’s House in memory of a former board member Donna Mosher.
EMTAR CEO Buzz Steele said the fashion shows usually have about 350-400 guests and feature several local boutiques.
“Last year because of COVID, we did it online. We did a live, virtual online fashion show. We did four different boutiques and raised money. Even in the midst of COVID, we were able to raise a significant amount of money for them,” EMTAR President Carol Thayer said.
Thayer said the decision to support Wilson County CASA is an easy one to make.
“It touches so many lives in such an important way. It’s such a worthy cause and then, of course, Cathey. She just gives and gives and gives, so it was an easy choice to make when we wanted to help them out,” she said.
Sweeney said the organization continues to seek volunteers.
“We’re always in need of more people that care about children and families and want to make a difference in their lives,” Sweeney said. “We’ll never be able to turn away volunteers.”