Wilson County’s patriotic spirit will be out in full force with several July 4 opportunities to see fireworks displays at night and a couple of all day celebrations with fun for the entire family.
LEBANON
Lebanon has an entire day devoted to its “Fourth of July Celebration” that starts at noon at the James E. Ward Ag Center located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway.
There will be food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, a car show, inflatables, and a Lebanon Police Department equipment display. Sweetn3 Band and Glenn Martin Band are scheduled to provide the music.
Evening festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with the “Star-Spangled Banner” played by David Hale.
Sweetn3 Band is scheduled to perform from 7-9 p.m., followed by the fireworks.
“The annual Fourth of July celebration in Lebanon is one of my favorite events,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “Thousands of people come together to celebrate this country.”
WATERTOWN
Watertown’s celebration is “Stars, Stripes and Squirt Guns” sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce. It begins at 3 p.m.
Participants in a parade through town and across the public square will be on the giving and receiving end of squirt guns. No water balloons are allowed and there will be a no-squirt zone.
“People will have a chance to squirt the mayor,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said. “I will be soaking wet the first 100 yards of the parade.”
Jennings said that politicians, church groups, ball teams and others can march or ride in the parade. The town’s fireworks display is scheduled to start around 9 p.m., and it will last about 25 minutes.
“We always get such a good crowd, and I won’t be surprised if we don’t fill up the park and the streets,” Jennings said. “This year will be bigger and better than ever. I always say this is the only time of year we have a traffic jam in Watertown.”
MT. JULIET
Mt. Juliet will have two fireworks displays on July 4. The city sponsors one and Needham’s Nursery and Circle P Ranch sponsor the other. Both are scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
The City of Mt. Juliet’s fireworks display again this year will be shot from the Mt. Juliet League ballparks at 10835 Lebanon Rd.
Mt. Juliet Community Center Parks Coordinator Erin Farmer said unlike last year, there will be no charge for parking at the ballfields.
“We think up to 10,000 people attended last year, but since there is no parking charge this year they expect even more,” she said.
The ballpark parking lots will open at 5 p.m. Five food trucks are scheduled to be available.
Mt. Juliet Police Cpt. Tyler Chandler said the police department will help with traffic around the city-sponsored event. He said there will be no road closures for the event and officers will help with traffic from the ballpark to Lebanon Road.
Jessica Needham Scales said the private fireworks display is a free, public event and will launch from a field at Circle P Ranch located at 563 Main St. near West Division Street. The site will open at 5 p.m. There will be some food available and possibly vendors there.
The display is called the “Mt. Juliet Independence Day Fireworks Blast.” The display can be seen from several locations near Circle P Ranch. She said thousands attended last year’s event.