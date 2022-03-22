The Wilson County Commission approved a $1 million loan to Wilson County Promotions on Monday night for the construction of three agricultural buildings after one current building project faces construction delays.
Wilson County taxpayers will not be on the hook if Wilson County Promotions – which runs the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair — fails to reimburse the $1 million loan, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Ag Center Director Quintin Smith said at the meeting.
“There’s just a lot going on at the (James E. Ward Ag Center) right now with the (Made in Tennessee) building, Agriculture Learning Center and some other buildings,” said Commissioner Sue Vanatta, who called for a deferral of the vote about the loan. “Not saying that anything’s wrong with it. I’m just saying there needs to be more discussion before we do this.”
“There’s been such discussion in (committee meetings) that I just want to make sure that everything is in there that we’ve been discussing without leaving anything out,” Commissioner Sara Patton said.
When the Wilson County Fair merged with the Tennessee State Fair last year, a $5 million payment was made from the state to Wilson County, which was to be transferred to Wilson County Promotions.
Of the $5 million, $3.5 million was used to construct the future Made in Tennessee building that will house statewide contest winners, $300,000 for crowd control measures, $200,000 for bathrooms and $1 million for the Agricultural Learning Center.
The Made in Tennessee building, which was a part of the merger agreement, was anticipated to be open for the 2022 Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair but has faced construction delays and is not expected to be completed by this year’s event in August.
The county will loan Wilson County Promotions the $1 million earmarked for the agricultural center in order for the group to construct three smaller buildings that will be used to statewide displays during this year’s fair and 4-H, FFA and other uses throughout the year.
Wilson County is expected to receive another $9.5 million from the state this year as a part of the merger agreement, which will also be transferred to Wilson County Promotions. Wilson County Promotions will then reimburse the $1 million to the agricultural learning center.
“We were all but guaranteed that the money was there and how the money was going to be dispersed and how the money was going to be returned back to us,” Commissioner Annette Stafford said. “We are responsible for the taxpayers. I respect that greatly. However, we were already told how it’s going to be returned back to us.”
Hutto and Smith reiterated to commissioners that if the county does not receive the $9.5 million, which has been included in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget, that Wilson County Promotions would be responsible for repaying the loan.