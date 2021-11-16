The Wilson County Commission clarified the eligibility of an employee pay bonus and new commission districts during a brief monthly meeting Monday night.
The commission approved a one-time bonus payment last month for county employees (excluding school employees) that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The payment is $3,500 for any employee hired before Jan. 27, 2020, or who worked any day between that date and Dec. 31, 2020. The payment is $1,750 for an employee hired after Jan 1, 2021.
“Our goal is to try and take care of employees, whether you were here one day or five days, you took the risk of getting called,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said earlier this month.
The cost of the bonus – $3.5 million – will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The group also approved new commission districts as a part of the state-mandated redistricting that accompanies the nationwide census that occurs every 10 years.
Four commissioners voted against the new districts – District 8 Commissioner Kevin Costley, District 13 Commissioner Sonja Robinson, District 14 Commissioner Tommy Jones and District 20 Commissioner Annette Stafford.
Stafford, who said she could not vote in favor of the new districts based on feedback from her constituents, echoed similar sentiments earlier this year during a redistricting committee meeting and said she was concerned about the rezoning’s impact on voting in her district, which is largely African American.
Wilson County Administer of Elections Phillip Warren said the challenge was redesigning districts that follow population growth, while still making sure districts are as close to equal as possible in population numbers.
The commission also approved Wilson County Board of Education, Wilson County Constable and Wilson County Road Commission zones.