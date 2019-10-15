Good Morning Tennessee with State Rep. Susan Lynn meets Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. at Courtney's Restaurant, 4066 North Mt Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
Cumberland University’s Ghosts and Goblets event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 7-10 p.m. in Baird Chapel on campus. The event will include a whiskey tasting sponsored by Market Basket and a campus ghost tour led by CU history professor Natalie Inman. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes or fall casual attire. All funds raised from the event will go to support the Monty and Pace Pope Scholarship for history and international students and the Monty Pope lecture series on Jacksonian America. Tickets are $60 each and $100 for couples, and can be purchased by calling Julie Crocco at (615) 547-1269 or at https://bit.ly/2lPeC9V.
Lebanon High School Annual FBLA Princess Character Breakfast will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lebanon High School Cafeteria at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. Face painting, Parade Of Princesses and carriage pictures will be available. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online at the school website or by calling the school office at (615) 444-9610.
The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club’s 7th Annual Fish Fry will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. Proceeds will benefit many Wilson County organizations. Tickets are distributed through event sponsors and may also be purchased from Rotary Club members or at the door for $15. For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club at lebanonbreakfastrotary@gmail.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 2-65 p.m. at Anytime Fitness Lebanon, 200 Maddox-Simpson Pkwy in Lebanon. Go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.
Wilson County Beekeepers will host its annual Short Course in Beekeeping on Oct. 22-24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ward Ag Center in the East/West Building, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. The cost is $25 for individuals and $45 for couples. For information or to RSVP contact Petra Mitchell at (615) 286-2529.
10th Annual Taste of Wilson County to benefit chamber of commerce educational programs will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 (VIP), $25 (adults), $8 (children).
Art Mingle at the Mill will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at The Mill at Lebanon, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Event is free and open to the public. Exhibit will include works from artists of the Visual Arts Collective of Wilson County. For information contact Kathy Meisner at (615) 243-6824.
“Notes for Nurses” to benefit the nursing program at Cumberland University will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $50 for Cumberland alumni. Tables are also available to purchase. For tickets go to www.notesfornurses.com. For information contact Rusty Richardson at rrichardson@cumberland.edu.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Chili Cookoff, Community Appreciation and Open House will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the police station at 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet. There will also be guided tours of the department. For information go to mjpdnews.org/chilicookoff.
The Wilson County Republican Party’s Fall Chili and Hot Dog Supper will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Nelson Family Farm and Pavilion, 801 Horn Springs Rd. in Lebanon. Cost is $20 per family. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes. To RSVP or for more information email wilsoncountytngop@gmail.com.
The Wilson County Adult Education program will be giving the high school equivalency test on Oct. 29 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call (615) 443-8731.
Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square will be held Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. Activities include a parade, costume content, hot dogs, music and vendor candy stations.
The Mill at Christmas will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at The Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Pre-Shopping Event is Friday night from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Saturday shopping is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with no admission charge.
Pancakes for a Purpose will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Circle P Ranch, 563 Main St. in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds benefit Mt. Juliet resident’s Ashley Vickers medical expenses to fight ALS. For sponsorships or information, contact Helpashleysfight@gmail.com or call (615) 319-8987.
Evening with the Arts will be held Monday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at West Elementary School, 9315 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
Get to Know You Dinner with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 pm, at Calabria's Italian Restaurant, 1209 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, 1409-A West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
