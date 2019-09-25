Joseph's Storehouse Food Ministry’s free giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 (for those who are disabled) and on Saturday, Sept. 28 (for the general public) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Rd. in Lebanon. For information call Nancy Terwilliger at the ministry's office at (615) 453-5777.
The General Robert H. Hatton Camp #723, Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Cato Industrial Building, 212 South Maple St. in Lebanon. The program, entitled “John Singleton Mosby” will be presented by the Hon. Terry Twigg, a local historian from Carthage.
Fairview Missions Market will be held Sept. 27 (2-7 p.m.) and Sept. 28 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. There is no admission charge. Activities include sales by local vendors, silent auction, face painting, hay rides, food trucks, kids crafts, dunk booth, car show and photo booth. Live entertainment will include cloggers, step dancers and musicians of various genres.
Free Clothes Giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 28, 6-11 a.m. at East Market Street Church of Christ, 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For information, contact Felecia Wharton at (615) 444-8637.
Cruisin’ at the Creek Car Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at Bartons Creek Baptist Church, 1530 Bartons Creek Rd. in Lebanon. There is no admission charge. There will be classic vehicles on display, food, prizes and music.
Lebanon Tractor Supply Company’s Farmers Market will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1455-B West Main St. The event features local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods. There is no admission charge. For information call (615) 449-4466.
John Imbaratto and Family Benefit will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove Pavilion at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Live music and auctions will be held at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cedar City Gun Club, 921 Whippoorwill Rd. in Lebanon. The event is open to fourth-12th graders. No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive one-on-one instruction before having the chance to hit a few practice targets. For information call Rob Mathis at (615) 542-7773.
Walk ‘n’ to Cure Ataxia event will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Jimmy Floyd Center, 511 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Registration starts at noon and event begins at 1 p.m. For information contact Lori Davis at wcmidtnataxiagroup@gmail.com or (615) 210-9393.
Fall training to be a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteer will be held Oct. 15-17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. The CASA program provides the opportunity for caring adults to become actively involved in meeting the needs of the abused, neglected, and abandoned children in Wilson County. For information call (615) 443-2002 or csweeney@wilsoncountycasa.org.
Town Hall Meeting with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 pm at the Charlie Daniels Park Community Center.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Charis Health Center’s annual Rock for Care concert will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at the Capitol Theater, 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. This year’s event will feature the band Stars Go Dim. Tickets are $15 for general admission. For information call Charis Health Center at (615) 773-5785.
An educational program about VA benefits will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9-11 a.m. at Family Baptist Church, 81 Franklin Rd. in Lebanon. A representative of the TN department of Veterans Services will talk about burial benefits and other services. Admission is free. For information call Linda Yates at (615) 479-6796.
Seventh Annual Harvest Wine & Cheese event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, One Cumberland Square in Lebanon. The event is hosted by the Wilson County Black History Committee and benefits the Pickett Chapel Restoration. A silent auction will be held. Tickets are $50 each ($375 for a table of eight). For information call (615) 444-9487.
Get to Know You Dinner with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 pm, at Calabria's Italian Restaurant, 1209 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. The next dinner is Sept. 26.
Benefit Car Show for Firefighter JD Foster will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at Snow White Drive In, 1714 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration is 8 a.m.-noon. Every make and model may enter. Motorcycles, imports, Jeeps, antiques, tractors and boats may enter. For information contact amber.phillips@lebanontn.org.
St Stephen Catholic Community’s annual Treasure Hunt/Yard Sale will be held Friday, Oct. 4 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 14544 Lebanon Rd. (across from U-Haul). There is no presale shopping or browsing. Items for sale include furniture, appliances, kitchen items, home decor, linens, holiday decorations, luggage and handbags, toys, shoes, sports equipment, electronics, and yard tools. Proceeds from the sale are used to support the Parish and several local charities.
The Eighth Annual Artisan Craft Fair hosted by Hermitage Presbyterian Church will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 421 Highland View Dr. at Lebanon Road. All items are handmade and there will be food, activities for children and lots of local entertainment. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. There will be a silent auction with the proceeds going to the Good Samaritan Sam fund. For information contact the church office at (615) 883-8944; Margaret Cantrell (615) 286-1306 or Nancy Abbott (615) 830-6292, or hpc.craftfair@gmail.com.
Watertown Octoberfest and Art Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in downtown Watertown. A list of participating businesses is available at Artizan Insurance and Gifts on the public square.
Tri-Star Kennel Club All-Breed and Specialty Dog Shows will be held Oct. 11-13 at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Sussex Spaniel Club of America, the American Boerboel Club and the US Neopolitan Mastiff Club will hold specialty shows on Friday. In addition to the all-breed shows on Saturday, there will be specialty shows for Sussex Spaniels, Boxers, Chinese Cresteds, Maltese, and Bulldogs. Events on Saturday include Pee Wee Handling classes for children 5-9 years of age and Meet the Breeds during the lunch break. There is another all-breed show on Sunday with a Sussex Spaniel and a Bulldog specialty also. For information contact chowmom@dicorleto.com.
Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be available. For information go to www.watertowntn.com or call Jim Amero at (615) 237-1777.
Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant, 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. The scheduled guest speaker is Lori Pardo Cole with the topic “The Power of Being an American.”
Good Morning Tennessee with State Rep. Susan Lynn meets Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. at Courtney's Restaurant, 4066 North Mt Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
Cumberland University’s Ghosts and Goblets event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 7-10 p.m. in Baird Chapel on campus. The event will include a whiskey tasting sponsored by Market Basket and a campus ghost tour led by CU history professor Natalie Inman. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes or fall casual attire. All funds raised from the event will go to support the Monty and Pace Pope Scholarship for history and international students and the Monty Pope lecture series on Jacksonian America. Tickets are $60 each and $100 for couples, and can be purchased by calling Julie Crocco at (615) 547-1269 or at https://bit.ly/2lPeC9V.
Lebanon High School Annual FBLA Princess Character Breakfast will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lebanon High School Cafeteria at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. Face painting, Parade Of Princesses and carriage pictures will be available. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online at the school website or by calling the school office at (615) 444-9610.
10th Annual Taste of Wilson County to benefit chamber of commerce educational programs will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 (VIP), $25 (adults), $8 (children).
“Notes for Nurses” to benefit the nursing program at Cumberland University will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $50 for Cumberland alumni. Tables are also available to purchase. For tickets go to www.notesfornurses.com. For information contact Rusty Richardson at rrichardson@cumberland.edu.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Chili Cookoff, Community Appreciation and Open House will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the police station at 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet. There will also be guided tours of the department. For information go to mjpdnews.org/chilicookoff.
The Mill at Christmas will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at The Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Pre-Shopping Event is Friday night from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Saturday shopping is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with no admission charge.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at Sherry’s Run, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
