The Historic Granville Sutton Store Players Outdoor Mayberry Dinner Theater will perform “Charlene’s Baby” on July 30-31. Dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. and the play will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the play and dinner. To make reservations call (931) 653-4151. For information go to granvilletn.com.
A blood drive sponsored by the Red Cross and the Nashville Predators Foundation will be Friday, Aug. 7 from 1-6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 1980 Providence Parkway in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Movies in the Park will be held at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. The schedule is: Aug. 7 – “Onward”; Sept. 4 – “Playing with Fire”; Oct. 2 – “The Addams Family”. Movies begin at dusk. There is no admission charge and food and drink will be available for purchase. Social distancing will be enforced.
MJ4Hope’s 6th annual Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 to benefit MJ4Hope and the Tornado Relief Fund at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served by Houston’s Meat Market. The AM Scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 7:15 a.m. and the afternoon scramble will begin with a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start. To register, go to mj4hope.org or email amy@eventsm3.com.
Clay artists workshops in Watertown now have registration available. The first workshop will be taught by Susan DeMay of Smithville on Aug. 8. The second workshop will be taught by Louis and Christine Colombarini at their Cosmic Clay studio on Oct. 10. The third workshop will be taught by Lee Marshall on Nov. 7. After the workshops each student will have the opportunity to show what they have created at a gallery opening. The cost is $30 for each workshop. To register, call Vickie Frazier, Executive Director of the Tennessee Artist’s Guild, at (615) 697-5066.
Fabulous Fifties Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 3-7 p.m. in Watertown. Contests include A Visual Arts Contest, A Storefront/Shop Window Contest and A Costume Contest. There also will be a Cruise-In Car Show. Live music, beer, wine and food trucks will be available. For information go to TNArtistsGuild.org.
The Lebanon High School Class of 1985 will hold a 35-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. A sit-down dinner is planned. Cost is $35 per person. Send a check or money order (payable to Class of 85 Reunion) to: Class of 85 Reunion, P.O. Box 126 Elmwood, TN 38560. For information call William Fuller at (615) 480-0216, Ann Ristow-Wood at (615) 613-3526 or email LHSBluedevil1985@yahoo.com.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
Virus testing is available at the CareNow Urgent Care clinics in Lebanon (1705 W. Main St., Suite 211) and Mt. Juliet (669 S. Mt. Juliet Rd.). COVID-19 diagnostic testing and antibody testing is available. Test results are expected within 48 hours.
TN Achieves is recruiting volunteer mentors to provide a local support system to every TN Promise applicant in the Class of 2021. Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. Mentors complete a training course in person or online. To apply to mentor students, go to tnAchieves.org or contact Graham Thomas at (615) 604-1306.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has reopened the mansion for tours. New hours are Thursday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Social distancing measures, including limiting the number of guests to six per tour, are in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours. Other admissions options include the VIP tour, the In the Footsteps tour, which tells the stories of the enslaved men and women who lived and worked at The Hermitage, and the Grounds Pass. Go to thehermitage.com for ticket information.
