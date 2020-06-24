Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Joseph's Storehouse Food Ministry will have a free giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods on Thursday morning, June 25 for those who are elderly or disabled and Saturday, June 27 for the general public. The times for both days are from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 1960 Tater Peeler Rd. in Lebanon. The building will not be open to the public. Everyone is asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will load your food. For information call Nancy Terwilliger at (615) 453-5777.
The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Republican Headquarters, 11320 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan is scheduled to be the guest speaker. For information email wilsoncountyconservatives@gmail.com.
MDA fundraiser Flex for a Cause will be held Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds with a concert performed by country music artist Hayden Coffman. For information call (615) 854-2943.
Red Cross blood drive will be held Monday, June 29 at Walmart, 615 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday, June 30 at Active Life Chiropractic & Rehabilitaton, 12920 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet from noon-5 p.m. For a limited time, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to the Red Cross app, RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The 22nd Granville Heritage Day will be held Saturday, July 11 with the theme Tennessee’s Mayberry Town Block Party. The festival will feature all the events including an antique car show, antique tractor & engine show, Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival, children rides and a petting zoo. The $5 ticket includes admission to the festival, Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum, Granville Museum, From the Farm to Your Table Museum, Tour of Historic Home, Pioneer Village, Antique Car Museum. Parking is $5. For information call (931) 653-4151 or granvilletn.com.
MJ4Hope’s 6th annual Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 to benefit MJ4Hope and the Tornado Relief Fund at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served by Houston’s Meat Market. The AM Scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 7:15 a.m. and the afternoon scramble will begin with a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start. To register, go to mj4hope.org or email amy@eventsm3.com.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
Virus testing is available at the CareNow Urgent Care clinics in Lebanon (1705 W. Main St., Suite 211) and Mt. Juliet (669 S. Mt. Juliet Rd.). COVID-19 diagnostic testing and antibody testing is available. Test results are expected within 48 hours.
TN Achieves is recruiting volunteer mentors to provide a local support system to every TN Promise applicant in the Class of 2021. Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. Mentors complete a training course in person or online. To apply to mentor students, go to tnAchieves.org or contact Graham Thomas at (615) 604-1306.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has reopened. Only a Grounds Pass, with several restrictions, are available. The Hermitage will also have a Virtual Book Club program on Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. The first book club selection is ‘Oliver Twist’ by Charles Dickens, a book found in Andrew Jackson’s actual library. To register go to https://thehermitage.com/bookclub/
