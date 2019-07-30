The Nesbitt Family will have the debut of its new CD Sweet Surrender on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at Loves Way Church, 310 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. 7 PM at the Loves Way church in Lebanon. This is a free event and the public is invited.
The Oakland FCE Club Ice Cream Social and Auction will be held Friday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Friendship Christian School cafeteria, 5400 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. For information contact Ruby Margo at (615) 443-4171.
Wilson Bank & Trust’s Teacher Supply Drive will be held through Aug. 8. Pre-packaged bags of supplies can be purchased for teachers at all WBT locations. A $20 bag includes supplies like copy paper, markers, hand sanitizers and pencils. Donations of supplies will also be accepted.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at Sherry’s Run, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
To submit items for the calendar, e-mail them to news@wilsonpost.com. The deadline is the Friday prior to publication. Items for the calendar will not be taken over the phone. The Wilson Post reserves the right to reject items deemed not appropriate for the calendar.