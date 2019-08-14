The Fifth Annual Tennessee Wildlife and Landscape Photo Contest sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is taking submissions through Aug. 31. Photographers — amateurs and professionals — can enter up to 20 of their best images of Tennessee’s wildlife and landscapes. The winning photos will be featured in the organization’s 2020 calendar. To enter the photos, go to tnwf.org/PhotoContest.
The red carpet premiere of the movie “Be Still and Know” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Brittany Goodwin is the director and the movie stars Elizabeth Potthast who is known for TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. Tickets can be reserved at the official Eventbrite page and will also be sold at the door .
Back in the Day 15K run/5K run-walk to benefit Agape Animal Rescue will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Stone’s River Greenway in Donelson. Register at backinthedayk.com.
Charis Health Center’s annual Rock for Care concert will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at Capitol Theater, 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. This year’s event will feature the band Stars Go Dim. Tickets are $15 for general admission. For information call Charis Health Center at (615) 773-5785.
Seventh Annual Harvest Wine & Cheese event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, One Cumberland Square in Lebanon. The event is hosted by the Wilson County Black History Committee and benefits the Pickett Chapel Restoration. A silent auction will be held. Tickets are $50 each ($375 for a table of eight). For information all (615) 444-9487,
10th Annual Taste of Wilson County to benefit chamber of commerce educational programs will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 (VIP), $25 (adults), $8 (children).
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at Sherry’s Run, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
