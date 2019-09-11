Fall training to be a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteer will be held Oct. 15-17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. The CASA program provides the opportunity for caring adults to become actively involved in meeting the needs of the abused, neglected, and abandoned children in Wilson County. For information call (615) 443-2002 or csweeney@wilsoncountycasa.org.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors and Mending Fences Cowboy Church’s second annual rodeo will be held Sept. 13-14 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are available at: http://fcaoutdoorsrodeo.com/ and at Boot Barn and Western Look in Lebanon.
Charis Health Center’s annual Rock for Care concert will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at the Capitol Theater, 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. This year’s event will feature the band Stars Go Dim. Tickets are $15 for general admission. For information call Charis Health Center at (615) 773-5785.
Seventh Annual Harvest Wine & Cheese event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, One Cumberland Square in Lebanon. The event is hosted by the Wilson County Black History Committee and benefits the Pickett Chapel Restoration. A silent auction will be held. Tickets are $50 each ($375 for a table of eight). For information call (615) 444-9487.
Benefit Car Show for Firefighter JD Foster will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at Snow White Drive In, 1714 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration is 8 a.m.-noon. Every make and model may enter. Motorcycles, imports, Jeeps, antiques, tractors and boats may enter. For information contact amber.phillips@lebanontn.org.
St Stephen Catholic Community’s annual Treasure Hunt/Yard Sale will be held Friday, Oct. 4 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 14544 Lebanon Rd. (across from U-Haul). There is no presale shopping or browsing. Items for sale include furniture, appliances, kitchen items, home decor, linens, holiday decorations, luggage and handbags, toys, shoes, sports equipment, electronics, and yard tools. Proceeds from the sale are used to support the Parish and several local charities.
10th Annual Taste of Wilson County to benefit chamber of commerce educational programs will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 (VIP), $25 (adults), $8 (children).
“Notes for Nurses” to benefit the nursing program at Cumberland University will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $50 for Cumberland alumni. Tables are also available to purchase. For tickets go to www.notesfornurses.com. For information contact Rusty Richardson at rrichardson@cumberland.edu.
The Mill at Christmas will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at The Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Pre-Shopping Event is Friday night from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Saturday shopping is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with no admission charge.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at Sherry’s Run, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
